AP Top Political News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ’62 crisis

A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden’s outreach

Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

Walker sticks to abortion denial, blames stories on Dems

Nebraska senator likely to resign for Fla. university job

Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

Immigration will vex Biden no matter who controls Congress

Kelly distances from Biden, Masters yields in Senate debate

FBI finds US crime rate steady in 2021, but data incomplete

