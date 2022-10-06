6 Home Improvements to Help You Age in Place

As people age, health and mobility issues can make independent living at home more difficult. But not everyone can afford…

As people age, health and mobility issues can make independent living at home more difficult. But not everyone can afford a nursing home or assisted living, and not everyone wants to move to one of these facilities.

In fact, 77% of adults aged 50 and older want to remain in their homes for the long term, reports AgingInPlace.org. But one-third of adults aged 50 and older say they need to modify their current home for themselves or a loved one in order to do so.

Unfortunately, extensive home modifications — things like installing an elevator within a house — can be prohibitively expensive. And even modifications that are less complicated, like installing a chair lift or upgrading to a walk-in bathtub, can have a higher price tag attached to them.

The good news, though, is that there are lower-cost renovations you can look at that could make it possible for a loved one of yours to age in place. Here are a few that could have a huge impact without breaking the bank.

1. Update Your Lighting

As people get older, they tend to experience issues with vision. Unfortunately, that could lead to falls and injury. That’s why Zeke Harker, a media representative for AgingInPlace.org, says a lighting upgrade could go a long way.

“Fall prevention is one of the biggest hindrances of aging people in their homes,” he says. “But installing smart lighting and technology that allows you to have lights turn on automatically when you enter a room can lead to fewer accidents at night or in general.”

While older people sometimes are resistant to new technology, smart lighting isn’t necessarily groundbreaking. Motion sensor lights have been around for a long time, and this simply plays on that concept.

2. Add Stability Bars in Key Locations

Preventing falls should be a major priority when renovating a home for aging in place. And stability bars do a great job of allowing seniors to maintain their balance. These bars can be installed in locations such as the bathroom, kitchen or even the bedroom.

Harker, however, thinks it’s especially important to outfit bathrooms with this modification. “The bathroom is an area where fall risk is a lot higher,” he says. “The stability bar in a bathroom is a really great tool.”

3. Put Non-Slip Floormats in High-Usage Areas

Certain types of flooring have the potential to get really slick, increasing the risk of someone slipping and falling. That’s why Harker suggests heading over to a home goods or improvement store, purchasing some non-slip mats, and placing them in strategic locations like the kitchen and bathrooms.

Harker also says that non-slip mats are a great solution for areas of the home that don’t lend well to carpeting. Hardwood flooring in a bedroom can be carpeted to reduce the risk of slippage, he explains. But you can’t (easily) get away with having carpet in a kitchen.

4. Refinish Your Floors

While carpeting can reduce the risk of falling in a home, it clearly won’t work everywhere. But the right finish on hardwood or laminate flooring could also lead to fewer accidents.

“Flooring that doesn’t have a lot of glare can help people with depth perception,” Harker explains. Giving hardwood a flat finish instead of a glossy one could go a long way.

5. Install a Shower Seat

The combination of slick surfaces, soap and running water can spell trouble for older adults who have problems with balance. That’s why installing a shower seat makes a lot of sense.

A shower seat allows one to bathe in a seated position instead of having to stand up. That could lead to fewer falls and injuries.

6. Secure Existing Home Fixtures

People who opt to age in their homes don’t always maintain them as well as they could — largely because they lack the physical ability to perform regular upkeep. That’s why it’s so important to make sure the existing setup is physically secure.

Tightening a loose staircase railing, for example, could do the trick of preventing a fall. Similarly, securing rugs with non-skid pads underneath could prevent accidents.

Power and electrical cords can also become a hazard when a person has trouble seeing. For just a few dollars, you can purchase a cord wrap or organizer that will secure cords and prevent them from sticking out.

Finally, the simple act of decluttering could go a long way. Surface tops that are free of clutter can be grabbed for stability more easily as needed. And removing clutter from room corners can take away yet another trip hazard that could land someone vulnerable in the hospital.

