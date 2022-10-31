31 Colleges With the Highest SAT Scores

SAT scores can be important in college admissions decisions. More colleges are placing less emphasis on SAT scores, instead focusing…

SAT scores can be important in college admissions decisions.

More colleges are placing less emphasis on SAT scores, instead focusing on other factors in the admissions process such as GPA, course rigor, extracurricular activities, essay prompts and letters of recommendation. Despite the rise in test-optional or test-blind policies, many admissions experts suggest students still take the SAT if the school accepts scores — unless there are financial or logistical barriers — as it can be a positive addition to their application. While the average SAT score for the class of 2021 was 1060, per the College Board, applicants admitted to schools on this list earned much higher marks. Among colleges ranked by U.S. News in an annual survey, the following 31 schools boasted the highest combined average SAT reading and math scores for fall 2021 entrants. (Shown here from lowest to highest score.) Test policies are subject to change, so applicants should refer to a school’s website for updated admission requirements.

Colby College (ME)

Average SAT score: 1465

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 24, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Georgetown University (D.C.)

Average SAT score: 1465

Testing policy: Required

U.S. News rank: 22 (tie), National Universities

Hamilton College (NY)

Average SAT score: 1465

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 15 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

University of Southern California

Average SAT score: 1465

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 25 (tie), National Universities

Vassar College (NY)

Average SAT score: 1465

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 13 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Boston College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1466

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 36 (tie), National Universities

Emory University (GA)

Average SAT score: 1473

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 22 (tie), National Universities

Carleton College (MN)

Average SAT score: 1475

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Barnard College (NY)

Average SAT score: 1478

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Amherst College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1480

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 2, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Dartmouth College (NH)

Average SAT score: 1481

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 12, National Universities

Northeastern University (MA)

Average SAT score: 1481

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 44 (tie), National Universities

Tufts University (MA)

Average SAT score: 1485

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 32 (tie), National Universities

Cornell University (NY)

Average SAT score: 1488

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 17, National Universities

Swarthmore College (PA)

Average SAT score: 1489

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 4, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Haverford College (PA)

Average SAT score: 1490

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

New York University

Average SAT score: 1493

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 25 (tie), National Universities

Brown University (RI)

Average SAT score: 1495

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 13 (tie), National Universities

Northwestern University (IL)

Average SAT score: 1496

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 10 (tie), National Universities

Princeton University (NJ)

Average SAT score: 1500

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 1, National Universities

Williams College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1501

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 1, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Carnegie Mellon University (PA)

Average SAT score: 1509

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 22 (tie), National Universities

Pomona College (CA)

Average SAT score: 1509

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 3, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Harvard University (MA)

Average SAT score: 1510

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

Yale University (CT)

Average SAT score: 1511

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

University of Pennsylvania

Average SAT score: 1513

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 7 (tie), National Universities

Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Average SAT score: 1520

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 29 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Washington University in St. Louis (MO)

Average SAT score: 1522

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 15 (tie), National Universities

Stanford University (CA)

Average SAT score: 1528

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Average SAT score: 1538

Testing policy: Required

U.S. News rank: 2, National Universities

University of Chicago (IL)

Average SAT score: 1545

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 6, National Universities

