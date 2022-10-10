Schools in Australia and New Zealand with top-notch research Thousands of students study in Australia and New Zealand each year,…

Schools in Australia and New Zealand with top-notch research

Thousands of students study in Australia and New Zealand each year, and both countries are a popular destination for American students. Of the 162,633 American students who studied abroad during the 2019-2020 academic year, more than 11,000 studied in Australia or New Zealand, according to data collected by the Institute of International Education. These are the top 10 Best Global Universities in Australia and New Zealand, ranked by U.S. News based on their academic reputations and research performance.

10. University of Auckland

Founded in 1883 as Auckland University College, the University of Auckland is one of the oldest universities in New Zealand. A disused courthouse and jail served as the brick and mortar building for the 95 students and four teaching staff that made up the first group at the school. With more than 33,000 students now, according to U.S. News data, it is the largest university in the country. More than 10,000 of those students are international.

9. University of Technology Sydney

The University of Technology Sydney was formed in 1988 after the former New South Wales Institute of Technology merged with the School of Design of the former Sydney College of the Arts. The university has an enrollment of about 45,000 students, including almost 12,000 international students, according the school’s website. It offers more than 130 undergraduate and 210 graduate programs.

8. University of Western Australia

Located just outside of Perth, the University of Western Australia was established in 1911 and became the state’s first university. The university officially opened its doors in 1913 with a student population of 184 students. More than 18,000 students fill the campus today, including more than 5,200 international students, according to U.S. News data. The school has produced more than 100 Rhodes scholars and also boasts two faculty members, Barry Marshall and Robin Warren, who won Nobel Prizes for their research.

7. University of Adelaide

Founded in 1874, the University of Adelaide is one of the oldest universities in Australia and was the first university established in the state of South Australia. It was the first in Australia “to admit women to all degree courses on an equal basis to men,” according the school’s website. Its alumni include five Nobel laureates, more than 100 Rhodes scholars and Australia’s first female prime minister, Julia Gillard. More than 23,000 students are enrolled, including nearly 7,500 international students, according to U.S. News data.

6. Australian National University

Located in the capital city of Canberra, Australian National University was established in 1946 “to serve Australia’s post-war needs for advanced research and postgraduate training,” according to the school’s website. Founders of the school “embraced the ideals and traditions” of Oxford University and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. Nearly 17,000 students attend the university, including more than 8,600 international students, according to U.S. News data.

3 (tie). University of New South Wales Sydney

The University of New South Wales Sydney was technically founded in 1949 by an Act of Parliament, but the origins of the school can be traced back to the 1800s. Sydney Mechanics Institute was formed in 1843 and became Sydney Technical College in 1878. Out of that grew what is the UNSW Sydney. The university welcomed its first international student in 1950 and its first Indigenous law graduate in 1976, according to the school’s website. Today it has more than 45,000 students, with more than 18,000 being international students, according to U.S. News data.

3 (tie). Monash University

With an enrollment of nearly 59,000 students at its main campus near Melbourne, according to U.S. News data, Monash University is the largest university in Australia. The school has nearly 24,000 international students from more than 170 countries. Established in 1958 by an Act of Parliament, the school became the first university started in Victoria in more than 100 years, according to its website, and opened with fewer than 350 students.

3 (tie). University of Queensland

Founded in 1910, the University of Queensland was the first university in the state of Queensland. The 83 students (60 men and 23 women) in the first academic year were able to choose between art, science and engineering as areas of study. The school now has an enrollment of more than 41,300, including nearly 1,700 international students, according to U.S. News data.

1 (tie). University of Sydney

Founded in 1850, the University of Sydney is the oldest university in Australia. In 1881, the university senate formally approved admitting women to the college, according to the school’s website. Mary Elizabeth Brown and Isola Florence Thompson became the first women to graduate from the school in 1885. The university now has about 47,000 students, including nearly 21,000 international students, according to U.S. News data.

1 (tie). University of Melbourne

Founded in 1853 by an act of the Victorian Parliament, the University of Melbourne is the second oldest university in Australia. What began as just a cluster of buildings in a city park with four professors and 16 students now enrolls about 48,000, including more than 13,000 international students from more than 130 countries, according to the school’s website. In 1883, Julia “Bella” Guerin became the first woman to graduate from an Australian university when she graduated from the school.

Learn more about studying in Australia and New Zealand

See how graduate programs in Australia compare to those in the U.S. and U.K., and learn what factors to highlight in international university applications. Follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter for more higher education news and tips.

