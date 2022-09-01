What to Do if Your Child Is a Perfectionist

If a teacher called your child a perfectionist, would you feel a jab of satisfaction, even pride? Many American parents…

If a teacher called your child a perfectionist, would you feel a jab of satisfaction, even pride? Many American parents would, but that’s because pop culture makes it seem like striving for excellence and perfectionism are the same thing. They aren’t.

True perfectionism, which is surprisingly and increasingly common in school-age children, comes with rarely feeling satisfied and chronic concerns about falling short, often in the form of “this pathological, repetitive worry,” says Gordon Flett, a psychology professor and researcher at York University in Canada.

Research ties perfectionism in children and adolescents to a range of negative feelings and behaviors, including anxiety, depression, burnout, overthinking, self-criticism, social stress, sadness, test anxiety, sleep problems and eating disorders. It can hamper creativity, mess with concentration and lead to procrastination and academic avoidance.

That last one is basically “just not turning it in at all,” says Kathryn Fletcher, co-author of “Perfectionism in School: When Achievement Is Not So Perfect,” but it can also mean picking an easier third-grade report topic or signing up for less rigorous classes in high school. Rather than accepting mistakes as part of the learning process, perfectionistic kids can fear them so much they’re immobilized by challenge.

But perfectionism can also look like it’s working, especially for high-achieving kids. Toby Walker, vice president of BASIS Independent Schools, a national network of pre-K-12 private schools, says, “It may sound counterintuitive, but students who hold themselves to impossible standards struggle as much in success as they do in failure.” For them, he says, “a 95% [can] feel like a slap in the face.”

[READ: Should Kids Get Homework?]

Even if there’s momentary joy in a high score, it can feel like a mandate to do it again and be accompanied by what Flett calls “misguided grit.” That’s one reason why perfectionism eventually wears students down, leaving them “exhausted cognitively,” says Flett, who co-wrote the book “Perfectionism in Childhood and Adolescence” with Paul L. Hewitt. It makes sense, then, that perfectionism isn’t just psychologically damaging but also a losing strategy academically, according to a 2020 meta analysis.

Research by Thomas Curran and Andrew P. Hill shows that perfectionism has been on the rise for decades. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many high school students reported increased school-related stress.

Josh McKivigan, a behavioral health therapist based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, describes a pandemic uptick in terms of hopelessness, and reports students saying, “I can’t do it the way I want, so I just won’t.”

What Causes Perfectionism in Kids?

Flett and Hewitt’s analysis of the research finds that between 25% and 32% of adolescents suffer from one or more types of perfectionism. It’s all pretty complicated, but there’s a short version: Some kids feel the need to be perfect, setting unrealistic standards for themselves (self-oriented perfectionism), while some are desperate to seem perfect, using others’ judgment as a barometer (socially prescribed perfectionism and perfectionistic self-presentation). What’s quite common across types is a strong emotional response to perceived failure.

Kids don’t just experience perfectionism in different ways; they get there via different paths, Flett says. Perfectionism often has a lot to do with an individual’s temperament and early life experiences. But ongoing pressure and criticism from caregivers can play a big role. For example, a 2017 study found a tie between perfectionist daughters and “controlling fathers who demand perfection.”

In an age of increasing economic inequality, which has incentivized parents to push and overschedule, overparenting has also been implicated in the development of socially prescribed perfectionism. Experts say parents whomodel what Flett and Hewitt refer to as “mistake sensitivity” also predispose their children to perfectionistic thinking. Whether it’s by example, in words or through withdrawal of affection, kids who get the message that they’re only worth something when they’re flawless often develop perfectionism.

Since perfectionistic behavior can also be a response to trauma and feeling like everything is out of control, Flett says we should anticipate a pandemic-related increase.

There’s also some evidence to suggest that culture and marginalization can increase perfectionistic behavior. J. Luke Wood, a professor of education at San Diego State University says Black children are often told they have to work harder than other children, since their elders are aware of the tendency for educators to overlook them academically and over-scrutinize them behaviorally.

One study placed rates of perfectionism in mostly Black early adolescents at a whopping 41% and another found that discrimination in seventh grade predicted perfectionism in eighth grade which predicted depression in ninth.

[READ: How Schools Incorporate Social-Emotional Learning]

But a student’s background and stereotypes aren’t the only factors at play. Research on “perfectionistic climates” and high-achieving schools suggests that certain environments become breeding grounds for perfectionism.

One feature of perfectionistic school climates is coercion meant to enhance performance, including “threats, punishments, rewards, and other power-assertive strategies that … limit autonomy,” according to a 2020 paper by Hill and a colleague. In elementary schools, culprits include clip charts that constantly evaluate student behavior for all to see, leader boards that do the same for academic progress and even “place of honor” displays like the center spot for exemplary artwork that causes Ramona distress in the classic kids book “Beezus and Ramona.”

Another characteristic of these climates? High stakes. Frequent talk of upcoming tests and their consequences can be difficult for kids who are anxious about their performance, Fletcher notes. And a mindset of “I have to do this for college” as opposed to “Hey, static electricity is cool” makes a big difference, she says. Fletcher points to research showing that performance goals, which focus on how a student stacks up compared to peers, hinder students’ learning and motivation. Competitive tasks that pit students against each other also lead to a more perfectionistic school climate, as does a focus on college admissions.

[READ: How to Keep Kids Motivated and Engaged at School.]

How Parents Can Help

The most important thing parents can do to ease perfectionistic tendencies is to communicate unconditional positive regard at home: Reduce pressure by making sure children know they are accepted and appreciated — they matter — because of who they are, not what they accomplish.

In one study by Suniya Luthar and colleagues, sixth-graders who thought their parents valued achievement more than kindness had more challenges in terms of grades, classroom behavior, self-esteem and anxiety and depression. In addition to clarifying your priorities, you can model failure tolerance by admitting what you don’t know and being willing to ask for help. Kids can also learn self-compassion.

Flett recommends coaching children to ask themselves, “What would you say to your best friend?” or to “Talk to your 5-year-old self.”

Reframing mistake-making as essential for growth has to go beyond saying “mistakes are marvelous,” Fletcher says, because perfectionist kids “are probably not gonna buy that.” Tell them explicitly that “learning involves struggling with new information … and that’s supposed to be real uncomfortable,” she says.

Books and workbooks can convey that message. They can also illustrate perfectionism’s pitfalls. To get better, perfectionistic kids “have to be at a point where they see that there are costs … and it’s just not worth it to them,” Flett says. Sometimes therapy can get to the root of that drive to be perfect, but other times it’s better to just “focus on how to adapt to when things aren’t perfect,” he says.

That includes looping in your child’s teacher. Fletcher says that when students procrastinate, educators are often left to assume it’s due to laziness or bad time management. Once perfectionism is flagged, teachers can take a moment to consider whether a kid is thinking “this project … makes me feel so anxious and overwhelmed that all I’m doing is focusing on the mistakes I might make.” They can also choose their words carefully, knowing this child is more liable than others to feel surveilled and judged, Flett says.

A 2018 study found that perfectionistic concerns decreased with teacher support. You can ask a teacher to work with a child to set realistic goals. Some educators swear by a form of “exposure therapy” where kids are asked to purposefully do less than their best. Flett says students often know perfectionism is bad for them, but think, “If I don’t do this what will happen will be even worse.” That train of thought can be derailed by doing less than your best and then realizing the sky didn’t fall.

Next, ask whether your child’s teacher uses practices likely to decrease perfectionistic behavior in all kids. “Mastery goals” and “process praise” focus on improvement and whether students go about tackling the material in a productive way, not how they measure up to other kids. Cooperative learning assignments are another way to diminish comparison.

Flett also recommends attributing failures to ineffective strategies, not personal lacking, and offering multiple ways to solve a problem. His favorite classroom activities include reading stories about famous people who overcame setbacks and having students write letters warning younger children about the dangers of perfectionism.

Parents can also advocate for school- and district-wide policies. Walker says, “There’s nothing wrong with encouraging students to be their best … but what we try and do is clearly articulate to students that it’s OK not to always get 100 percent.” To back up that messaging with action, he recommends not ranking students and also not letting “students and parents see grades at the click of a button.”

Schools can shift focus so “it’s not just celebrating the … valedictorian,” he says: “There needs to be so many avenues for students to be successful in schools.”

More from U.S. News

Understanding School-Based Mental Health Services

What Are Executive Functioning Skills and Why Do Students Need Them?

What to Do When Your Kid Refuses to Go to School

What to Do if Your Child Is a Perfectionist originally appeared on usnews.com