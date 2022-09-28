What The Agency’s Executives Tell Real Estate Agents to Get Through a Tough Housing Market

The U.S. housing market has seen a quick slowdown in 2022 with high home prices, high inflation and volatile interest…

The U.S. housing market has seen a quick slowdown in 2022 with high home prices, high inflation and volatile interest rates. Many buyers are opting out of making a purchase with low affordability, and would-be sellers prefer to stay where they are in lieu of giving up their low monthly mortgage payments.

For real estate agents, the market downshift isn’t just concerning — it could be the reason they change careers. “I’d hate to be a rookie agent that’s just getting started, and it’s a really hard time to get started now,” says Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency, an international boutique real estate brokerage headquartered in California.

But the news for agents isn’t all bad — Umansky and The Agency’s chief strategy officer David Walker say that the change in the housing market offers an opportunity for agents to set themselves apart from the rest. As they gear up for the premiere of “Buying Beverly Hills,” a Netflix reality show following Umansky and The Agency agents as they trade luxury real estate in the Los Angeles area set to debut this fall, Umansky and Walker are sharing their advice for agents, expectations for what will happen next in the housing market and how consumers can land a successful real estate deal.

Advice for Buyers and Sellers

With the housing market on a downward trend from its peak in June, home sellers should prepare for a different market than what’s occurred over the last two years. Umansky explains that home values aren’t dropping, but with higher interest rates to contend with, buyers are waiting for asking prices to drop from their sky-high levels that reflect the activity of the past two years.

“There’s pressure on a seller in order to achieve a sale,” Umansky says. “When that finally occurs and you start seeing prices drop — and you will — you will start seeing the transaction volume picking up again.”

With monthly costs to consider, many buyers are in a better position to be selective about their housing choice now, keeping a maximum price in mind and no longer having to compete for a seller’s favor. “That seller is now realizing they have to put the house on the market at the value of the house. … We’re now going back to a normal type of market,” Umansky says.

Adapting to a Changing Buyer and Seller Mindset

The cooling market may cause real estate agents to get nervous, with fewer deals and an end to the glut of eager buyers, but Umansky stresses that agents should be cognizant of the relief some buyers may be feeling.

“Over the past two years buyers have been extremely frustrated because they have not been able to find the home of their dreams, to buy the house of their dreams. They would find something, they would be in a bidding war with 26 people,” Umansky says. “And now a buyer can go onto the market, find the house of their dreams, bid on it, negotiate on it, do some proper due diligence on it. (Before), buyers were having to do deals that they weren’t even doing proper due diligence on.”

At the same time, however, sellers have been able to set aspirational prices over the last two years and, in many cases, see their sale price exceed expectations. As interest rates continue to rise and more buyers back away, a listing agent’s job becomes preparing the seller for a different market. The task at hand isn’t for those uninterested in the work.

“This is the kind of market where if you’re selling with someone who does real estate part time, who does a deal a year, this is not the moment for that. Sellers are going to struggle in this market, buyers are having challenges in this market and having a professional is really important,” Walker says.

Setting Up for Future Success

The nature of most real estate agent income is based on commission, and fewer deals can mean smaller paychecks. Finding real estate and a willing owner naturally takes more work, with fewer willing sellers. In August, 590,549 newly listed homes went on the market nationwide, according to Redfin, a 19.1% decrease compared to August 2021.

While any contraction may feel scary, Umansky says it’s the opportunity for agents to prove their market knowledge and become a trusted real estate expert. “Be extremely knowledgeable and be creative. Right now you actually have an opportunity to be creative and become a finder of real estate again,” he says.

Of course, that doesn’t mean agents won’t have to tighten their belts to get through the tougher times. Walker explains that he stresses to people at The Agency that it requires a shift in perspective from the last two years: “Your business could be down 20%, but if the market is down 40%, you’re winning, you’re gaining market share.”

Sharing the Effort

The key to gaining market share that will last into the next real estate boom, however, is communication with clients — even when the news isn’t great.

“The other piece of advice I give agents is to not have fear — when things slow down and they’re not getting showings on their properties they tend to not call their sellers, they tend to disappear, they tend to avoid the call. This is, again, the time to stand out and become a real service oriented person,” Umansky says. “Call the client. Say, ‘Listen, here’s all the advertising we did, here’s what we’ve done, here’s where the house stands, here’s how it looks on the shelf against its competitors.’ Have real conversations and take advantage, because the person that’s reaching out and talking to their client is going to keep the listing and eventually sell the listing. The person that’s not doing anything is going to lose the listing.”

Walker stresses that agents and sellers should talk through housing market news to help assuage fears when possible, but also establish realistic expectations when it comes to time on market, true market value and finding a new home.

“Now is the time to actually have meaningful conversations with your clients or potential clients. Because at the local level, at certain price points, the challenges facing the real estate market are vastly different,” Walker says.

Rookies Will Naturally Struggle the Most

Starting in any career field while things are slowing down isn’t exciting for anyone, but it doesn’t mean starting in real estate now is impossible. “It’s the mentality of ‘I’m going to work twice as hard even though the market’s challenging,'” Walker says.

Where rookies may benefit most is by connecting with other seasoned agents. Real estate teams are growing increasingly popular, comprised of experienced agents and those newer to the field, working together to provide full service to clients, while also giving new agents coaching and access they may not see otherwise. “Right now the team world is very important,” Umansky says.

The juxtaposition between seasoned and novice agents will be something to catch on “Buying Beverly Hills,” Umansky says. Among the agents the show follows are two of the daughters Umansky shares with his wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky.

“You’re going to see a variety of agents from experienced agents to rookie agents, and watch how some of the rookies survive or don’t survive,” Umansky says of the show.

What The Agency’s Executives Tell Real Estate Agents to Get Through a Tough Housing Market originally appeared on usnews.com