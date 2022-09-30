UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ProUltShTc
|24.51
|14.04
|24.43
|+19.25
|+371.3
|2ScorpioTk
|46.30
|11.02
|42.04
|+29.23
|+228.2
|3BPPrud
|13
|26.08
|3.90
|11.94
|+8.01
|+203.8
|4AMTDDign
|2555.30
|12.05
|46.80
|+30.59
|+188.7
|5CONSOLEn
|79.17
|19.11
|64.32
|+41.61
|+183.2
|6PBFEnergy
|3
|44.12
|13.10
|35.16
|+22.19
|+171.1
|7ArdmoreShip
|10.60
|3.09
|9.13
|+5.75
|+170.1
|8TeekyTnk
|31.98
|9.89
|27.54
|+16.64
|+152.7
|9PeabodyEng
|9
|33.29
|9.83
|24.82
|+14.75
|+146.5
|10PrSh20yrTr
|80.18
|31.53
|76.02
|+45.11
|+145.9
|11Direx30TBr
|141.00
|55.78
|133.65
|+79.19
|+145.4
|12IntlSeaways
|36.72
|13.05
|35.13
|+20.45
|+139.3
|13AlphMetalRs
|4
|186.98
|55.98
|136.84
|+75.79
|+124.1
|14HoeghLP
|6
|9.25
|4.07
|9.24
|+4.92
|+113.9
|15ComstkRr
|19
|22.11
|6.88
|17.29
|+9.20
|+113.7
|16OccidentPet
|6
|77.13
|29.15
|61.45
|+32.46
|+112.0
|17AmplifyEngy
|73
|9.86
|3.10
|6.57
|+3.46
|+111.3
|18DxREBearrs
|70.71
|29.55
|67.47
|+35.33
|+109.9
|19NxTierOilSol
|12.50
|3.56
|7.40
|+3.85
|+108.5
|20DxSOXBearrs
|80.31
|31.73
|70.73
|+36.53
|+106.8
|21MesaRoyalty
|28.00
|5.91
|12.62
|+6.47
|+105.2
|22SignifyHlth
|29.88
|10.70
|29.15
|+14.93
|+105.0
|23Tidewatr
|28.79
|10.70
|21.70
|+10.99
|+102.6
|24Renren
|30.73
|15.01
|29.61
|+14.93
|+101.7
|25DxTcBearrs
|57.19
|27.00
|55.58
|+27.61
|+
|98.7
|26PrUShtSemi
|35.39
|17.12
|35.12
|+16.99
|+
|93.7
|27PrUShLeh20Tr
|32.92
|17.17
|31.81
|+14.92
|+
|88.3
|28USNatGas
|29.37
|11.56
|22.05
|+10.33
|+
|88.1
|29USNGasFd
|34.50
|12.09
|23.38
|+10.89
|+
|87.2
|30EQTCorp
|51.97
|19.20
|40.75
|+18.94
|+
|86.8
|31iPathNatGas
|52.65
|18.48
|34.90
|+15.99
|+
|84.6
|32W&TOffsh
|9.01
|3.24
|5.86
|+2.63
|+
|81.4
|33DelekUS
|7
|35.23
|14.71
|27.14
|+12.15
|+
|81.1
|34BlockHR
|17
|48.76
|21.08
|42.54
|+18.98
|+
|80.6
|35DirSPBear
|30.49
|15.87
|29.54
|+13.16
|+
|80.3
|36SocQuim&M
|115.76
|46.70
|90.75
|+40.32
|+
|80.0
|37TurqHillRes
|10
|32.09
|14.32
|29.57
|+13.12
|+
|79.8
|38VistaO&G
|10.82
|5.17
|9.42
|+4.09
|+
|76.7
|39AnteroRescs
|48.80
|15.98
|30.53
|+13.03
|+
|74.5
|40Euronav
|19.16
|7.91
|15.39
|+6.50
|+
|73.1
|41CVREnergy
|9
|43.61
|16.83
|28.98
|+12.17
|+
|72.4
|42SabineRy
|90.73
|41.30
|71.08
|+29.40
|+
|70.5
|43HillIntl
|3.39
|1.51
|3.32
|+1.37
|+
|70.3
|44DrxSCBear
|53.15
|25.38
|46.02
|+18.98
|+
|70.2
|45VermilionEng
|5
|30.17
|12.52
|21.42
|+8.83
|+
|70.1
|46TalosEngy
|25.49
|9.08
|16.65
|+6.85
|+
|69.9
|47CrossTmbr
|26
|25.33
|11.41
|19.30
|+7.84
|+
|68.4
|48GenieEngy
|5
|11.38
|4.83
|9.35
|+3.78
|+
|67.9
|49ProUPhD30
|44.05
|24.73
|43.52
|+17.51
|+
|67.3
|50PBFLogistics
|8
|19.65
|11.35
|18.89
|+7.59
|+
|67.2
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1QuanergySy
|7.15
|.20
|.21
|—
|9.80
|—
|97.9
|2BITMining
|6.28
|.26
|.28
|—
|5.86
|—
|95.4
|3Vapotherm
|21.06
|1.39
|1.57
|—19.14
|—
|92.4
|4CazooGrp
|6.22
|.45
|.46
|—
|5.57
|—
|92.4
|5AvayaHldg
|21.65
|.60
|1.59
|—18.21
|—
|92.0
|6CarvanaA
|240.59
|19.45
|20.30—211.49
|—
|91.2
|7RanpakHl
|39.91
|3.29
|3.42
|—34.16
|—
|90.9
|8SOSLtdrs
|48.75
|4.08
|4.13
|—36.98
|—
|90.0
|9RomeoPwr
|3.94
|.40
|.40
|—
|3.25
|—
|89.0
|10DxSOXBull
|74.21
|8.74
|8.86
|—59.15
|—
|87.0
|11Heliogenn
|16.31
|1.29
|1.86
|—11.71
|—
|86.3
|12Audacy
|13
|3.36
|.35
|.39
|—
|2.18
|—
|85.0
|13StarryGrp
|10.90
|1.35
|1.49
|—
|8.40
|—
|84.9
|14HorizGlbl
|8.75
|1.21
|1.23
|—
|6.75
|—
|84.6
|15akaBrandsHl
|4.15
|1.33
|1.45
|—
|7.80
|—
|84.3
|16AtentoSA
|32.00
|3.96
|4.04
|—21.49
|—
|84.2
|17Invitae
|15.87
|1.83
|2.46
|—12.81
|—
|83.9
|18CmtyHlthSys
|1
|14.74
|2.14
|2.15
|—11.16
|—
|83.8
|19RockleyPhtn
|5.14
|.71
|.71
|—
|3.64
|—
|83.7
|20IronNet
|7.12
|.69
|.69
|—
|3.51
|—
|83.6
|21VoltaInc
|7.64
|1.21
|1.21
|—
|6.13
|—
|83.5
|22DxRetlBulls
|39.66
|5.76
|6.14
|—30.29
|—
|83.1
|23Wayfair
|7
|197.77
|32.47
|32.55—157.42
|—
|82.9
|24DrxHmbldBull
|124.37
|18.98
|21.81—101.99
|—
|82.4
|25Glatfelter
|18.74
|3.10
|3.11
|—14.09
|—
|81.9
|26AspenAerogels
|52.00
|7.93
|9.22
|—40.57
|—
|81.5
|27OusterInc
|5.54
|.91
|.96
|—
|4.24
|—
|81.5
|28Sonendon
|8.45
|.86
|1.07
|—
|4.69
|—
|81.4
|29DrxSKorBull
|27.12
|4.69
|4.70
|—20.55
|—
|81.4
|30iShsRussia
|43.45
|7.11
|8.06
|—34.78
|—
|81.2
|31OfferpadSol
|6.95
|1.07
|1.21
|—
|5.19
|—
|81.1
|32Innovate
|4.24
|.70
|.70
|—
|3.00
|—
|81.1
|33DrxBioBull
|39.50
|4.06
|7.01
|—28.99
|—
|80.5
|34Skillsoft
|9.18
|1.77
|1.83
|—
|7.32
|—
|80.0
|358x8Inc
|17.92
|3.40
|3.45
|—13.31
|—
|79.4
|36SnapIncA
|47.71
|9.34
|9.82
|—37.21
|—
|79.1
|37VnEkRuss
|27.01
|5.00
|5.65
|—21.01
|—
|78.8
|38RingCentral
|194.40
|39.54
|39.96—147.39
|—
|78.7
|39ViaOpADR
|10.69
|1.51
|1.60
|—
|5.75
|—
|78.2
|40MoneyLion
|4.24
|.78
|.89
|—
|3.14
|—
|77.8
|41UntySftwr
|144.69
|29.09
|31.86—111.13
|—
|77.7
|42Farfetch
|35.26
|6.52
|7.45
|—25.98
|—
|77.7
|43RushStr
|17.24
|3.66
|3.68
|—12.82
|—
|77.7
|44BoqiiHldgrs
|3.90
|1.07
|1.18
|—
|4.10
|—
|77.7
|45Harsco
|17.42
|3.73
|3.74
|—12.97
|—
|77.6
|46fuboTV
|16.65
|2.32
|3.55
|—11.97
|—
|77.1
|47SmartRent
|9.83
|2.20
|2.27
|—
|7.41
|—
|76.5
|48XpengADR
|51.50
|11.32
|11.95
|—38.38
|—
|76.3
|49UpHealth
|2.79
|.44
|.53
|—
|1.71
|—
|76.3
|50CloopenGrp
|3.00
|.55
|.70
|—
|2.20
|—
|75.8
|—————————
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.