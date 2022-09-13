The 16 Top Clear Tote Bags of 2022

If you’ve attended a sporting event or concert in the past few years, chances are you’ve discovered many venues have…

If you’ve attended a sporting event or concert in the past few years, chances are you’ve discovered many venues have added clear bag policies for attendees. The new guidelines restrict the types of bags permitted into various venues, including theaters, stadiums and festival grounds. These policies are designed to create a safer environment for all eventgoers, as well as expedite fans through security. While such restrictions may mean a switch from your favorite team backpack or your go-to concert purse, there are a variety of bags — spanning translucent tote bags to clear handbags — available to hold your game day must-haves, concert essentials or even workplace materials.

Clear tote bag size restrictions for stadiums

From sporting events to concerts and festivals, many venues require attendees to use a clear tote. In addition to carrying all items within a transparent bag, you must adhere to specific size restrictions within the clear bag policies for NFL Stadiums and other sports venues. While there are some variances, when shopping for clear handbags, it’s important to keep size limits in mind (the NFL requires all bags to be 12 x 6 x 12 inches or smaller, for example). You should also consider what you need to carry within your bag and check the specific restrictions for the event you plan to attend.

What to pack in a clear tote bag

When packing a clear plastic bag, start with any must-have items, such as your phone, sunglasses, wallet and keys. Next, what are you going to use throughout the day? Think medications, hand sanitizer or wipes, snacks for the kids (or yourself), lipstick for those selfies, maybe a scrunchie or two to keep your hair from blowing in your face, or perhaps another layer to keep you warm. For outdoor events, consider space for a poncho, sunscreen or umbrella (if permitted).

You’ll also want to remember that, due to having a see-through bag, everything you carry in it will be visible to others. So if you’ve got very personal items or valuables you don’t want everyone to see, a small, card-sized coin purse may be an ideal spot for those. Also keep in mind that the less items you have in your bag, the faster you can get through security.

If you’re traveling to a sporting event or concert, versatile clear tote bags or clear pouch bags can be used as a personal carry-on item, beach bag or to stow toiletries. Many of these plastic bags are waterproof and easy to clean, giving the clear bags a purpose when they’re not attending a concert or sporting event with you.

The Top 16 Clear Tote Bags of 2022

U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including Amazon, online retailers, travel industry review sites and more, to come up with this selection of the best clear tote bags.

— Best Overall Clear Tote Bag: May Tree Clear Stadium Tote

— Best Clear Tote Bag: Dalix Clear Tote Bag

— Best Clear Purse: Lam Gallery Women’s Clear Purse

— Best Clear Wristlet: Edraco Leopard Print Bag

— Best Clear Crossbody: Baggallini Clear Pocket Crossbody Bag

— Best Clear Backpack: SHYLERO XL Clear Backpack

— Best Clear Messenger Bag: COVAX Clear Messenger Bag

— Best Clear Fanny Pack: Veckle Clear Fanny Pack

— Best Clear Drawstring Bag: Hoxis Drawstring Bucket Crossbody

— Best Clear Convertible Bag: Truffle Clarity Convertible Belt Bag

— Best Clear Shopper Tote: BAGAIL Clear Shopper Tote Bag

— Best Clear NFL Tote: FOCO NFL Team Logo Clear Messenger Bag

— Best Clear Fashion Bag: Hoxis Clear Saddle Bag

— Best Clear Lunch Tote: BORMELUN Clear Lunch Bag

— Best Clear Sling Bag: HULISEN Clear PVC Sling Bag

— Best Clear Work Bag: Hoxis Transparent Messenger Satchel

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.)

Best Overall Clear Tote Bag: May Tree Clear Stadium Tote

This stadium-approved tote bag measures 12 x 5.5 x 12 inches with a large zippered tote compartment, front accessories pocket, and two mesh side pockets ideal for water or your umbrella (if allowed). Wear it as a crossbody, toss it over your shoulder or use the top handles for easy portability. Wearers can choose from 10 color options, so you can coordinate your clear stadium tote with your game day gear. Sports fans like this tote bag’s durability and size, with many stating they can fit everything they need into this bag.

[May Tree Clear Stadium Tote: $25.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Tote Bag: Dalix Clear Tote Bag

If you’re looking for a classic zippered tote, this Dalix style is your ideal accessory. Used for work or play, this 20 x 6 x 14 inch bag is constructed of clear vinyl with polyester fabric shoulder straps and bottom. With this clear tote offered in six colors, including navy and purple, you can choose the hue that suits your style or school spirit. While this option may be too large for some stadium guidelines, users of the waterproof bag love the roomy main compartment, which can hold work essentials like folders, notebooks and pencil cases, as well as the exterior pocket — perfect for a cell phone or work ID badge.

[Dalix Clear Tote Bag: $13.95 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Purse: Lam Gallery Women’s Clear Purse

For a clear bag that meets stadium rules and your personal style, consider this fashionable option from Lam. Combining a cute handbag design with a clear plastic construction, this purse is ready for your next concert, game day, wedding or other event where clear bags are required. Offered in your choice of black or white with silver or gold accents, the chic handbag has a chain-link strap and a turn-lock closure to keep your essentials safe inside. The larger of the two available sizes measures 10.6 x 3.5 x 6.3 inches. Recent purchasers rave about the designer look, finishing details and the way it is dressier than your average clear bag.

[Lam Gallery Women’s Clear Purse: $39.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Wristlet: Edraco Leopard Print Bag

This stadium-approved waterproof wristlet combines functionality with fashion. The small clear bag, measuring 9.8 x 1 x 6.5 inches, comes with a wristlet and removable crossbody strap. Finished with a fun pop of leopard print, this handbag is ready for festivals, concerts, games and more. Large enough to hold your phone, keys, cards and lipstick, this purse is a top pick of Amazon shoppers because of its zippered top, adjustable strap and cute style.

[Edraco Leopard Print Bag: $11.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Crossbody: Baggallini Clear Pocket Crossbody Bag

Keep your hands free and ready to cheer with this clear crossbody from Baggallini. Designed by the iconic travel brand — known for its carry-on luggage, among other products — this lightweight clear bag is ready for sporting events, concerts and travel. Offering a 52-inch adjustable crossbody strap, quick-access phone pocket and wipeable finish, this stadium-compliant style measures 8.5 x 2.5 x 9 inches. Fans of this bag love the wide adjustable strap and sturdiness. What’s more, this style comes in a choice of eight colors, including black, charcoal, navy and deep red.

[Baggallini Clear Pocket Crossbody Bag: $29.95 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Backpack: SHYLERO XL Clear Backpack

If your school, university or workplace requires a clear bag, this roomy backpack from SHYLERO has adjustable straps, a laptop sleeve, a built-in key holder with a bottle opener, spacious zippered front pockets and two expandable side pockets. Constructed with military-grade translucent PVC and two-way zippers, this extra-large clear backpack measures 14 x 8 x 18 inches and comes in a choice of 10 colors including green and orange. Users of this backpack say it holds everything they need for a day at work or school, plus it is durable and well constructed. Note that this bag does not meet most stadium requirements, so consider the SHYLERO Small Clear Backpack if you’re looking for an event-compliant transparent backpack.

[SHYLERO XL Clear Backpack: $49.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Messenger Bag: COVAX Clear Messenger Bag

Stay organized while on the go using this clear messenger bag. Its large zippered main compartment measures 10 x 4 x 12 inches, while the quick-access front zippered pocket — ideal for your phone, tickets, map or anything you want to have handy — is 10 x 2 x 9.8 inches. The larger compartment offers plenty of space for daytime essentials, like sunscreen, wipes, sunglasses, a camera or a cheer towel. What’s more, there’s room for T-shirts or merchandise you buy along the way. Users of this bag say it holds more than expected and works well for sporting events, concerts and workplaces. The clear vinyl messenger is available in three color options including white with rainbow accents, and it has two expandable mesh side pockets for your water bottle or umbrella.

[COVAX Clear Messenger Bag: $19.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Fanny Pack: Veckle Clear Fanny Pack

To add retro flair to your game day look, consider this fanny pack from Veckle. Featuring a durable and adjustable strap and buckle, this style can be worn around your waist, across your chest or over your shoulder. Users say the main compartment has plenty of room for your glasses, wallet, keys and more, while the exterior pocket with a zippered closure is ideal for your phone or money. At 11 x 5.9 x 6.5 inches, this belt bag meets most stadium bag guidelines and is offered in a choice of colors including pink or white with rainbow trim.

[Veckle Clear Fanny Pack: $18.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Drawstring Bag: Hoxis Drawstring Bucket Crossbody

Add some Western flair to your concert or game day attire with this clear drawstring bag. This Hoxis see-through plastic bucket bag has a drawstring closure adorned with vegan leather tassels in black, brown or nude. The shoulder strap allows for easy carrying, and this clear drawstring bag’s size (9.4 x 6 x 7 inches) makes it the perfect accessory for stadium events or music festivals. Carriers of this style say they love the cute design and the fact that it holds what they need to attend events.

[Hoxis Drawstring Bucket Crossbody: $26.26 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Convertible Bag: Truffle Clarity Convertible Belt Bag

For maximum versatility, the convertible belt bag from Truffle can also be worn as a crossbody, or you can remove the adjustable satin-finish nylon strap for a chic clutch handbag — ideal for evenings out. Constructed with environmentally friendly and solvent-free TPU, this clear convertible bag has a magnetic closure and is finished with vegan leather trim. It measures 7.8 x 2 x 5 inches. Fans of this style say they love the eco-friendly material and the high quality of this stadium-compliant bag, along with its adjustability. What’s more, this eco-conscious clear bag is available in black, white or toffee.

[Truffle Clarity Convertible Belt Bag: $98 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Shopper Tote: BAGAIL Clear Shopper Tote Bag

If you’re looking for a transparent plastic tote with versatility, consider this design from BAGAIL. With a choice of five colors, owners of this clear vinyl tote appreciate the way it can hold a lot of items and fold flat when not in use. This see-through tote measures 11 x 4.7 x 11 inches; it features two top handles or a removable crossbody strap for smooth carrying, plus two expandable exterior slide pockets for water bottles or umbrellas and a front zippered compartment that’s ideal for your phone or other items you want within easy reach.

[BAGAIL Clear Shopper Tote Bag: $15.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear NFL Tote: FOCO NFL Team Logo Clear Messenger Bag

Show your team pride with this NFL stadium-approved clear bag. The messenger style has a zippered closure, two top handles, and a mesh pocket inside for your cards or ID; its exterior zippered pocket makes a perfect spot for a phone, tickets or a camera. Fans love this bag’s pockets, how much it holds and the choice of NFL team logos you can get. At 12.1 x 2.2 x 11.5 inches, this stadium-compliant option will get you through security and into the game venue with ease.

[FOCO NFL Team Logo Clear Messenger Bag: $32.95 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Fashion Bag: Hoxis Clear Saddle Bag

For a purse that’s ready for a night out, choose this saddle bag design from Hoxis, which combines see-through styling with a detachable chain-link shoulder strap and magnetic closure. Recent purchasers of this clear bag appreciate the fashionable style and the amount of items that fit inside; many even note they get a lot of compliments on the purse. Measuring 9.4 x 3.5 x 6.7 inches and trimmed in synthetic leather, this day-to-night design is offered in four colors: black, brown, leopard print or ivory.

[Hoxis Clear Saddle Bag: $35 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Lunch Tote: BORMELUN Clear Lunch Bag

Whether you’re packing your lunch for a day of fun or bringing it to work, this plastic lunch tote is a clear choice. At 11.5 x 6 x 11.5 inches, this high-capacity style has two separate large zippered compartments, along with a front zippered pocket and two expandable mesh side pockets. Owners of this lunch tote appreciate the separate areas of this bag, saying they can carry their edible items and nonedible items all within one bag. For easy carrying, this lunch bag has two top handles and an adjustable strap.

[BORMELUN Clear Lunch Bag: $39.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Sling Bag: HULISEN Clear PVC Sling Bag

For a clear bag with room for your iPad, consider this HULISEN sling bag. This versatile style, which measures 12.5 x 5.5 x 16.5 inches, has a large zippered main compartment; a front zippered section perfect for your phone, sunglasses or hand sanitizer; and a side mesh pocket for your beverage so you can stay hydrated on the go. With seven color options including pink or camouflage, users of this bag like its sturdy straps, water bottle holder and roomy interior.

[HULISEN Clear PVC Sling Bag: $19.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Clear Work Bag: Hoxis Transparent Messenger Satchel

Featuring a sleek, convertible satchel design, this Hoxis design measures 11.8 x 3.5 x 9 inches. Large enough to hold a small laptop or iPad as well as notebooks and folders, this bag is ideal for those seeking a clear bag for work or school. This vintage style is constructed from durable PVC. Owners of the bag like the versatility, including the option to carry it in three different ways because of the removable straps: Enjoy it as a backpack, crossbody or hand-held purse. Available with black or brown synthetic leather trim, this clear messenger bag goes from work to school to the stadium with ease.

[Hoxis Transparent Messenger Satchel: $32.90 or less. View deal.]

