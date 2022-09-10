See the 2022-2023 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Explore the top 40 liberal arts schools. With a focus on providing a holistic undergraduate experience, National Liberal Arts Colleges…

Explore the top 40 liberal arts schools.

With a focus on providing a holistic undergraduate experience, National Liberal Arts Colleges can be an ideal environment for students looking for a more intimate, intellectual college experience. Check out the liberal arts colleges that topped the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.

39 (tie). Denison University (OH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,272

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,000

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Denison University.

39 (tie). Franklin & Marshall College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,145

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $65,844

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Franklin & Marshall College.

39 (tie). Lafayette College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,725

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $58,618

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Lafayette College.

39 (tie). Oberlin College and Conservatory (OH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,942

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,965

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Oberlin College.

39 (tie). Skidmore College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,686

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,248

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Skidmore College.

39 (tie). Trinity College (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,159

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,930

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 17

More about Trinity College.

37 (tie). Bucknell University (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,724

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,746

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Bucknell University.

37 (tie). Occidental College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,964

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,566

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10

More about Occidental College.

36. Mount Holyoke College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,220

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $58,498

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Mount Holyoke College.

33 (tie). College of the Holy Cross (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,138

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $58,360

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about College of the Holy Cross.

33 (tie). Pitzer College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,185

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,578

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Pitzer College.

33 (tie). Scripps College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,095

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,712

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Scripps College.

31 (tie). Bryn Mawr College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,425

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $59,330

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Bryn Mawr College.

31 (tie). Kenyon College (OH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,875

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $66,490

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Kenyon College.

29 (tie). Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 905

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,817

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Harvey Mudd College.

29 (tie). Soka University of America (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 435

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $35,544

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Soka University of America.

27 (tie). Colorado College

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,241

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $65,028

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Colorado College.

27 (tie). Macalester College (MN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,244

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,270

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Macalester College.

26. Berea College (KY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,468

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $726

Regular decision application deadline: March 31

More about Berea College.

25. Bates College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,821

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,066

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Bates College.

24. Colby College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,262

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,520

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Colby College.

18 (tie). Barnard College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,043

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,525

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4

More about Barnard College.

18 (tie). Colgate University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,164

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,290

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Colgate University.

18 (tie). Haverford College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,420

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,348

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Haverford College.

18 (tie). United States Air Force Academy (CO)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,181

2022-2023 2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 31

More about the United States Air Force Academy.

18 (tie). University of Richmond (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,164

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,330

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the University of Richmond.

18 (tie). Wesleyan University (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,385

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,022

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Wesleyan University.

15 (tie). Davidson College (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,973

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,090

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 7

More about Davidson College.

15 (tie). Grinnell College (IA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,748

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,480

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Grinnell College.

15 (tie). Hamilton College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,055

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,670

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Hamilton College.

13 (tie). Smith College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,566

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $58,768

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Smith College.

13 (tie). Vassar College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,516

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,800

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Vassar College.

11 (tie). Middlebury College (VT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,858

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,460

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4

More about Middlebury College.

11 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,857

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,750

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Washington and Lee University.

9 (tie). Claremont McKenna College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,416

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,715

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Claremont McKenna College.

9 (tie). United States Military Academy at West Point (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,594

2022-2023 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31

More about the United States Military Academy at West Point.

6 (tie). Bowdoin College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,951

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,528

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Bowdoin College.

6 (tie). Carleton College (MN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,044

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,634

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Carleton College.

6 (tie). United States Naval Academy (MD)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,528

2022-2023 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31

More about the United States Naval Academy.

5. Wellesley College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,461

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,920

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8

More about Wellesley College.

4. Swarthmore College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,651

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $59,328

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4

More about Swarthmore College.

3. Pomona College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,764

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $59,238

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8

More about Pomona College.

2. Amherst College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,971

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,100

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Amherst College.

1. Williams College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,166

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,770

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10

More about Williams College.

