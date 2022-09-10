See the 2022-2023 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Explore the top 40 liberal arts schools.
With a focus on providing a holistic undergraduate experience, National Liberal Arts Colleges can be an ideal environment for students looking for a more intimate, intellectual college experience. Check out the liberal arts colleges that topped the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.
39 (tie). Denison University (OH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,272
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,000
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Denison University.
39 (tie). Franklin & Marshall College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,145
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $65,844
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Franklin & Marshall College.
39 (tie). Lafayette College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,725
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $58,618
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Lafayette College.
39 (tie). Oberlin College and Conservatory (OH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,942
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,965
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Oberlin College.
39 (tie). Skidmore College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,686
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,248
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Skidmore College.
39 (tie). Trinity College (CT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,159
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,930
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 17
More about Trinity College.
37 (tie). Bucknell University (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,724
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,746
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Bucknell University.
37 (tie). Occidental College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,964
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,566
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10
More about Occidental College.
36. Mount Holyoke College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,220
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $58,498
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Mount Holyoke College.
33 (tie). College of the Holy Cross (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,138
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $58,360
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about College of the Holy Cross.
33 (tie). Pitzer College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,185
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,578
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Pitzer College.
33 (tie). Scripps College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,095
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,712
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Scripps College.
31 (tie). Bryn Mawr College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,425
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $59,330
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Bryn Mawr College.
31 (tie). Kenyon College (OH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,875
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $66,490
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Kenyon College.
29 (tie). Harvey Mudd College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 905
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,817
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Harvey Mudd College.
29 (tie). Soka University of America (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 435
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $35,544
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Soka University of America.
27 (tie). Colorado College
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,241
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $65,028
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Colorado College.
27 (tie). Macalester College (MN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,244
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,270
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Macalester College.
26. Berea College (KY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,468
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $726
Regular decision application deadline: March 31
More about Berea College.
25. Bates College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,821
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,066
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Bates College.
24. Colby College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,262
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,520
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Colby College.
18 (tie). Barnard College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,043
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,525
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4
More about Barnard College.
18 (tie). Colgate University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,164
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,290
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Colgate University.
18 (tie). Haverford College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,420
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,348
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Haverford College.
18 (tie). United States Air Force Academy (CO)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,181
2022-2023 2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 31
More about the United States Air Force Academy.
18 (tie). University of Richmond (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,164
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,330
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the University of Richmond.
18 (tie). Wesleyan University (CT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,385
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,022
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Wesleyan University.
15 (tie). Davidson College (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,973
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,090
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 7
More about Davidson College.
15 (tie). Grinnell College (IA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,748
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,480
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Grinnell College.
15 (tie). Hamilton College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,055
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,670
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Hamilton College.
13 (tie). Smith College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,566
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $58,768
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Smith College.
13 (tie). Vassar College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,516
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,800
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Vassar College.
11 (tie). Middlebury College (VT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,858
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,460
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4
More about Middlebury College.
11 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,857
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,750
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Washington and Lee University.
9 (tie). Claremont McKenna College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,416
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,715
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Claremont McKenna College.
9 (tie). United States Military Academy at West Point (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,594
2022-2023 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31
More about the United States Military Academy at West Point.
6 (tie). Bowdoin College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,951
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,528
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Bowdoin College.
6 (tie). Carleton College (MN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,044
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,634
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Carleton College.
6 (tie). United States Naval Academy (MD)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,528
2022-2023 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31
More about the United States Naval Academy.
5. Wellesley College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,461
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,920
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8
More about Wellesley College.
4. Swarthmore College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,651
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $59,328
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4
More about Swarthmore College.
3. Pomona College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,764
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $59,238
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8
More about Pomona College.
2. Amherst College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,971
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,100
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about Amherst College.
1. Williams College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,166
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,770
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10
More about Williams College.
