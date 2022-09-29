IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 902½ 914½ 887¾ 896 —7¼
Mar 915 926¼ 901 907¾ —7¼
May 918½ 931½ 907¾ 914 —6½
Jul 901¼ 914¼ 892¾ 898¼ —5½
Sep 900 908¾ 888¾ 894 —4¼
Dec 903½ 909¼ 889¾ 894½ —4½
Mar 895½ 900 895½ 898½ +5¾
May 882¾ 882¾ 882¾ 882¾ +2¼
Jul 844¾ 846¾ 844¾ 846¾ +5½
Dec 820 820 820 820
Est. sales 76,636. Wed.’s sales 72,568
Wed.’s open int 295,898, up 5,127
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 670½ 676¾ 666 670 ½
Mar 676¼ 683 673¼ 676¾
May 677 683¾ 674¼ 678¼ +1
Jul 671½ 677¼ 668¾ 673 +1¼
Sep 625 629½ 622¾ 626¾ +2¼
Dec 613 618½ 611½ 614½
Mar 624¼ 625¼ 618¾ 621
May 620¼ 624¼ 620 624 +1¾
Jul 619¾ 623¾ 619 621 +2
Dec 555 558½ 555 558½ +3¾
Est. sales 225,554. Wed.’s sales 214,930
Wed.’s open int 1,357,756, up 10,478
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 382½ 391¾ 381 382½ +4½
Mar 387¼ 392¼ 385 385 +3¼
Est. sales 395. Wed.’s sales 395
Wed.’s open int 3,931, up 87
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1408¾ 1423¾ 1403¼ 1411¾ +3
Jan 1416 1432¼ 1414 1421½ +5¼
Mar 1421 1436¼ 1418¾ 1426¼ +5½
May 1426 1440 1422 1431 +6
Jul 1424¼ 1439½ 1423 1431¼ +6¼
Aug 1411 1420¾ 1407 1413 +6½
Sep 1376 1386½ 1371½ 1374¼ +2½
Nov 1360 1373¼ 1357¾ 1364¼ +5¾
Jan 1362½ 1362½ 1361½ 1361½ +1
Mar 1360¾ 1364¼ 1355¾ 1360½ +6½
Jul 1355 1355 1355 1355 +5¼
Nov 1294½ 1294½ 1284¾ 1284¾ +5
Est. sales 276,586. Wed.’s sales 253,366
Wed.’s open int 706,149, up 6,838

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

