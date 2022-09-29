CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|902½
|914½
|887¾
|896
|—7¼
|Mar
|915
|926¼
|901
|907¾
|—7¼
|May
|918½
|931½
|907¾
|914
|—6½
|Jul
|901¼
|914¼
|892¾
|898¼
|—5½
|Sep
|900
|908¾
|888¾
|894
|—4¼
|Dec
|903½
|909¼
|889¾
|894½
|—4½
|Mar
|895½
|900
|895½
|898½
|+5¾
|May
|882¾
|882¾
|882¾
|882¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|844¾
|846¾
|844¾
|846¾
|+5½
|Dec
|820
|820
|820
|820
|+½
|Est. sales 76,636.
|Wed.’s sales 72,568
|Wed.’s open int 295,898,
|up 5,127
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|670½
|676¾
|666
|670
|—
|½
|Mar
|676¼
|683
|673¼
|676¾
|+¼
|May
|677
|683¾
|674¼
|678¼
|+1
|Jul
|671½
|677¼
|668¾
|673
|+1¼
|Sep
|625
|629½
|622¾
|626¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|613
|618½
|611½
|614½
|+¾
|Mar
|624¼
|625¼
|618¾
|621
|+¾
|May
|620¼
|624¼
|620
|624
|+1¾
|Jul
|619¾
|623¾
|619
|621
|+2
|Dec
|555
|558½
|555
|558½
|+3¾
|Est. sales 225,554.
|Wed.’s sales 214,930
|Wed.’s open int 1,357,756,
|up 10,478
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|382½
|391¾
|381
|382½
|+4½
|Mar
|387¼
|392¼
|385
|385
|+3¼
|Est. sales 395.
|Wed.’s sales 395
|Wed.’s open int 3,931,
|up 87
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1408¾
|1423¾
|1403¼
|1411¾
|+3
|Jan
|1416
|1432¼
|1414
|1421½
|+5¼
|Mar
|1421
|1436¼
|1418¾
|1426¼
|+5½
|May
|1426
|1440
|1422
|1431
|+6
|Jul
|1424¼
|1439½
|1423
|1431¼
|+6¼
|Aug
|1411
|1420¾
|1407
|1413
|+6½
|Sep
|1376
|1386½
|1371½
|1374¼
|+2½
|Nov
|1360
|1373¼
|1357¾
|1364¼
|+5¾
|Jan
|1362½
|1362½
|1361½
|1361½
|+1
|Mar
|1360¾
|1364¼
|1355¾
|1360½
|+6½
|Jul
|1355
|1355
|1355
|1355
|+5¼
|Nov
|1294½
|1294½
|1284¾
|1284¾
|+5
|Est. sales 276,586.
|Wed.’s sales 253,366
|Wed.’s open int 706,149,
|up 6,838
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.