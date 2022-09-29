CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 902½ 914½ 887¾ 896 —7¼ Mar 915 926¼ 901 907¾ —7¼ May 918½ 931½ 907¾ 914 —6½ Jul 901¼ 914¼ 892¾ 898¼ —5½ Sep 900 908¾ 888¾ 894 —4¼ Dec 903½ 909¼ 889¾ 894½ —4½ Mar 895½ 900 895½ 898½ +5¾ May 882¾ 882¾ 882¾ 882¾ +2¼ Jul 844¾ 846¾ 844¾ 846¾ +5½ Dec 820 820 820 820 +½ Est. sales 76,636. Wed.’s sales 72,568 Wed.’s open int 295,898, up 5,127 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 670½ 676¾ 666 670 — ½ Mar 676¼ 683 673¼ 676¾ +¼ May 677 683¾ 674¼ 678¼ +1 Jul 671½ 677¼ 668¾ 673 +1¼ Sep 625 629½ 622¾ 626¾ +2¼ Dec 613 618½ 611½ 614½ +¾ Mar 624¼ 625¼ 618¾ 621 +¾ May 620¼ 624¼ 620 624 +1¾ Jul 619¾ 623¾ 619 621 +2 Dec 555 558½ 555 558½ +3¾ Est. sales 225,554. Wed.’s sales 214,930 Wed.’s open int 1,357,756, up 10,478 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 382½ 391¾ 381 382½ +4½ Mar 387¼ 392¼ 385 385 +3¼ Est. sales 395. Wed.’s sales 395 Wed.’s open int 3,931, up 87 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1408¾ 1423¾ 1403¼ 1411¾ +3 Jan 1416 1432¼ 1414 1421½ +5¼ Mar 1421 1436¼ 1418¾ 1426¼ +5½ May 1426 1440 1422 1431 +6 Jul 1424¼ 1439½ 1423 1431¼ +6¼ Aug 1411 1420¾ 1407 1413 +6½ Sep 1376 1386½ 1371½ 1374¼ +2½ Nov 1360 1373¼ 1357¾ 1364¼ +5¾ Jan 1362½ 1362½ 1361½ 1361½ +1 Mar 1360¾ 1364¼ 1355¾ 1360½ +6½ Jul 1355 1355 1355 1355 +5¼ Nov 1294½ 1294½ 1284¾ 1284¾ +5 Est. sales 276,586. Wed.’s sales 253,366 Wed.’s open int 706,149, up 6,838

