CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|857¼
|861¼
|819¼
|829¾
|—30
|Mar
|871
|875
|835¼
|845½
|—29¼
|May
|880¼
|882
|845¼
|855¼
|—28¾
|Jul
|873¾
|873¾
|839½
|849½
|—26¼
|Sep
|870
|870
|843
|853
|—23¾
|Dec
|876
|876
|850¼
|858½
|—23¾
|Mar
|873½
|873½
|849
|857¼
|—23¼
|Jul
|810
|810
|808¾
|808¾
|—26
|Est. sales 58,063.
|Fri.’s sales 72,183
|Fri.’s open int 284,443
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|675¾
|680
|668¼
|678
|+¾
|Mar
|681
|686
|674
|682¾
|—
|¼
|May
|681¼
|686¼
|675
|683¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|675¾
|680
|670
|677¾
|+¼
|Sep
|634½
|636
|629½
|635¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|620
|623¼
|617
|621¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|629¾
|629¾
|625
|628¾
|+1¾
|May
|629
|629
|628½
|628½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|624¼
|628
|624¼
|628
|+1½
|Dec
|564½
|565½
|563¼
|565½
|+3½
|Dec
|530½
|535½
|530½
|535½
|+8
|Est. sales 132,437.
|Fri.’s sales 193,433
|Fri.’s open int 1,320,567,
|up 3,162
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|396¼
|406
|396¼
|401¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|408¼
|409
|402½
|402½
|+2½
|Est. sales 208.
|Fri.’s sales 209
|Fri.’s open int 3,811,
|up 44
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1446
|1465¾
|1438¼
|1461½
|+13
|Jan
|1452¼
|1472
|1444¾
|1467¾
|+12½
|Mar
|1453¾
|1472
|1445½
|1469¼
|+13¼
|May
|1453
|1472¼
|1448¼
|1471¼
|+14¼
|Jul
|1455½
|1469¾
|1445¾
|1468¾
|+14½
|Aug
|1434¾
|1445¾
|1422¼
|1444¾
|+14
|Sep
|1397¼
|1398¼
|1397¼
|1398¼
|+13
|Nov
|1364¼
|1382
|1359½
|1382
|+16
|Jan
|1374¾
|1379½
|1373¾
|1373¾
|+5¼
|Mar
|1365¼
|1376¼
|1365¼
|1375
|+15¼
|Est. sales 117,180.
|Fri.’s sales 141,987
|Fri.’s open int 651,606
