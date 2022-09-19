CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 857¼ 861¼ 819¼ 829¾ —30 Mar 871 875 835¼ 845½ —29¼ May 880¼ 882 845¼ 855¼ —28¾ Jul 873¾ 873¾ 839½ 849½ —26¼ Sep 870 870 843 853 —23¾ Dec 876 876 850¼ 858½ —23¾ Mar 873½ 873½ 849 857¼ —23¼ Jul 810 810 808¾ 808¾ —26 Est. sales 58,063. Fri.’s sales 72,183 Fri.’s open int 284,443 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 675¾ 680 668¼ 678 +¾ Mar 681 686 674 682¾ — ¼ May 681¼ 686¼ 675 683¼ — ¼ Jul 675¾ 680 670 677¾ +¼ Sep 634½ 636 629½ 635¼ +1¾ Dec 620 623¼ 617 621¾ +1¾ Mar 629¾ 629¾ 625 628¾ +1¾ May 629 629 628½ 628½ — ¾ Jul 624¼ 628 624¼ 628 +1½ Dec 564½ 565½ 563¼ 565½ +3½ Dec 530½ 535½ 530½ 535½ +8 Est. sales 132,437. Fri.’s sales 193,433 Fri.’s open int 1,320,567, up 3,162 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 396¼ 406 396¼ 401¼ +5¼ Mar 408¼ 409 402½ 402½ +2½ Est. sales 208. Fri.’s sales 209 Fri.’s open int 3,811, up 44 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1446 1465¾ 1438¼ 1461½ +13 Jan 1452¼ 1472 1444¾ 1467¾ +12½ Mar 1453¾ 1472 1445½ 1469¼ +13¼ May 1453 1472¼ 1448¼ 1471¼ +14¼ Jul 1455½ 1469¾ 1445¾ 1468¾ +14½ Aug 1434¾ 1445¾ 1422¼ 1444¾ +14 Sep 1397¼ 1398¼ 1397¼ 1398¼ +13 Nov 1364¼ 1382 1359½ 1382 +16 Jan 1374¾ 1379½ 1373¾ 1373¾ +5¼ Mar 1365¼ 1376¼ 1365¼ 1375 +15¼ Est. sales 117,180. Fri.’s sales 141,987 Fri.’s open int 651,606

