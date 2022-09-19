Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 857¼ 861¼ 819¼ 829¾ —30
Mar 871 875 835¼ 845½ —29¼
May 880¼ 882 845¼ 855¼ —28¾
Jul 873¾ 873¾ 839½ 849½ —26¼
Sep 870 870 843 853 —23¾
Dec 876 876 850¼ 858½ —23¾
Mar 873½ 873½ 849 857¼ —23¼
Jul 810 810 808¾ 808¾ —26
Est. sales 58,063. Fri.’s sales 72,183
Fri.’s open int 284,443
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 675¾ 680 668¼ 678
Mar 681 686 674 682¾ ¼
May 681¼ 686¼ 675 683¼ ¼
Jul 675¾ 680 670 677¾
Sep 634½ 636 629½ 635¼ +1¾
Dec 620 623¼ 617 621¾ +1¾
Mar 629¾ 629¾ 625 628¾ +1¾
May 629 629 628½ 628½ ¾
Jul 624¼ 628 624¼ 628 +1½
Dec 564½ 565½ 563¼ 565½ +3½
Dec 530½ 535½ 530½ 535½ +8
Est. sales 132,437. Fri.’s sales 193,433
Fri.’s open int 1,320,567, up 3,162
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 396¼ 406 396¼ 401¼ +5¼
Mar 408¼ 409 402½ 402½ +2½
Est. sales 208. Fri.’s sales 209
Fri.’s open int 3,811, up 44
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1446 1465¾ 1438¼ 1461½ +13
Jan 1452¼ 1472 1444¾ 1467¾ +12½
Mar 1453¾ 1472 1445½ 1469¼ +13¼
May 1453 1472¼ 1448¼ 1471¼ +14¼
Jul 1455½ 1469¾ 1445¾ 1468¾ +14½
Aug 1434¾ 1445¾ 1422¼ 1444¾ +14
Sep 1397¼ 1398¼ 1397¼ 1398¼ +13
Nov 1364¼ 1382 1359½ 1382 +16
Jan 1374¾ 1379½ 1373¾ 1373¾ +5¼
Mar 1365¼ 1376¼ 1365¼ 1375 +15¼
Est. sales 117,180. Fri.’s sales 141,987
Fri.’s open int 651,606

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

