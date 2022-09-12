CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 852½ 852½ 852½ 852½ — ¾ Dec 864¾ 878 852¼ 855½ —14 Mar 880 892¼ 868 871 —13 May 886¼ 899 875½ 878¾ —11¾ Jul 879¾ 892 870 872¼ —11¾ Sep 879¼ 893½ 873½ 876½ —9¾ Dec 885½ 899½ 880¾ 882½ —10¾ Mar 887 895¾ 880 880 —12 Jul 848 850 848 850 +2¾ Est. sales 43,546. Fri.’s sales 81,843 Fri.’s open int 291,972, up 2,000 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 690¼ 699 689 699 +½ Dec 681½ 687¼ 675¾ 680½ —4½ Mar 686¼ 691 680¼ 685 —4¼ May 685 691 681 685¾ —3½ Jul 680 685¾ 675¾ 681 —2½ Sep 639½ 643¾ 637 639¼ —3¾ Dec 623¼ 627¾ 620¼ 623¼ —3 Mar 632 634½ 629 629 —4 May 635¾ 636¼ 632¾ 632¾ —3 Jul 631¼ 632½ 628¾ 628¾ —3¾ Dec 566¼ 566½ 563¼ 563¼ —4¼ Dec 530 530 530 530 —3 Est. sales 95,734. Fri.’s sales 178,402 Fri.’s open int 1,290,062, up 7,326 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 396 399 391 396 +2¾ Mar 396½ 396½ 396½ 396½ +1¼ Jul 400 400 400 400 +1¼ Est. sales 112. Fri.’s sales 312 Fri.’s open int 3,607, up 18 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1480½ 1480½ 1472½ 1472½ —16¾ Nov 1409 1422¼ 1402¼ 1417½ +5¼ Jan 1413¾ 1427¼ 1407¼ 1422¾ +5¼ Mar 1416½ 1429½ 1410½ 1424¾ +4½ May 1419½ 1431¾ 1413¾ 1428 +5 Jul 1417½ 1430 1411¾ 1426 +4¾ Aug 1408¼ 1408¼ 1408¼ 1408¼ +4¾ Sep 1360¾ 1361¼ 1360¾ 1361¼ —4¼ Nov 1343¾ 1360 1341 1355¾ +5½ Jan 1360¾ 1360¾ 1360¾ 1360¾ +7½ Nov 1273¾ 1273¾ 1273¾ 1273¾ +2 Est. sales 33,687. Fri.’s sales 107,703 Fri.’s open int 614,509, up 2,090 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 69.39 69.39 69.39 69.39 —.86 Oct 66.75 67.75 65.97 67.53 +.85 Dec 64.76 65.80 64.01 65.55 +.73 Jan 63.89 64.80 63.20 64.63 +.73 Mar 62.86 63.70 62.22 63.52 +.65 May 62.05 62.73 61.39 62.59 +.55 Jul 61.04 61.74 60.50 61.74 +.62 Aug 60.24 60.71 59.64 60.71 +.44 Sep 59.51 59.58 59.51 59.58 +.04 Oct 59.01 59.01 58.98 58.98 +.15 Dec 58.10 59.16 58.10 59.16 +.71 Est. sales 29,311. Fri.’s sales 94,458 Fri.’s open int 400,207 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 454.40 454.40 445.90 445.90 +5.00 Oct 414.60 419.10 413.80 418.20 +3.40 Dec 410.00 414.30 409.30 412.70 +2.00 Jan 406.80 411.20 406.50 409.00 +1.20 Mar 402.30 406.50 401.80 404.10 +.80 May 399.50 403.90 399.50 401.80 +.90 Jul 399.40 403.30 399.40 401.40 +.80 Aug 396.10 399.60 396.10 397.20 Sep 393.60 393.60 391.70 391.70 —.20 Oct 386.40 387.20 385.80 385.80 +.60 Dec 385.50 386.30 384.40 385.20 +.70 Jan 383.00 383.00 383.00 383.00 +1.10 Mar 380.00 380.00 380.00 380.00 +2.70 Est. sales 33,649. Fri.’s sales 97,723 Fri.’s open int 386,436

