CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|852½
|852½
|852½
|852½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|864¾
|878
|852¼
|855½
|—14
|Mar
|880
|892¼
|868
|871
|—13
|May
|886¼
|899
|875½
|878¾
|—11¾
|Jul
|879¾
|892
|870
|872¼
|—11¾
|Sep
|879¼
|893½
|873½
|876½
|—9¾
|Dec
|885½
|899½
|880¾
|882½
|—10¾
|Mar
|887
|895¾
|880
|880
|—12
|Jul
|848
|850
|848
|850
|+2¾
|Est. sales 43,546.
|Fri.’s sales 81,843
|Fri.’s open int 291,972,
|up 2,000
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|690¼
|699
|689
|699
|+½
|Dec
|681½
|687¼
|675¾
|680½
|—4½
|Mar
|686¼
|691
|680¼
|685
|—4¼
|May
|685
|691
|681
|685¾
|—3½
|Jul
|680
|685¾
|675¾
|681
|—2½
|Sep
|639½
|643¾
|637
|639¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|623¼
|627¾
|620¼
|623¼
|—3
|Mar
|632
|634½
|629
|629
|—4
|May
|635¾
|636¼
|632¾
|632¾
|—3
|Jul
|631¼
|632½
|628¾
|628¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|566¼
|566½
|563¼
|563¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|530
|530
|530
|530
|—3
|Est. sales 95,734.
|Fri.’s sales 178,402
|Fri.’s open int 1,290,062,
|up 7,326
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|396
|399
|391
|396
|+2¾
|Mar
|396½
|396½
|396½
|396½
|+1¼
|Jul
|400
|400
|400
|400
|+1¼
|Est. sales 112.
|Fri.’s sales 312
|Fri.’s open int 3,607,
|up 18
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1480½
|1480½
|1472½
|1472½
|—16¾
|Nov
|1409
|1422¼
|1402¼
|1417½
|+5¼
|Jan
|1413¾
|1427¼
|1407¼
|1422¾
|+5¼
|Mar
|1416½
|1429½
|1410½
|1424¾
|+4½
|May
|1419½
|1431¾
|1413¾
|1428
|+5
|Jul
|1417½
|1430
|1411¾
|1426
|+4¾
|Aug
|1408¼
|1408¼
|1408¼
|1408¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|1360¾
|1361¼
|1360¾
|1361¼
|—4¼
|Nov
|1343¾
|1360
|1341
|1355¾
|+5½
|Jan
|1360¾
|1360¾
|1360¾
|1360¾
|+7½
|Nov
|1273¾
|1273¾
|1273¾
|1273¾
|+2
|Est. sales 33,687.
|Fri.’s sales 107,703
|Fri.’s open int 614,509,
|up 2,090
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|69.39
|69.39
|69.39
|69.39
|—.86
|Oct
|66.75
|67.75
|65.97
|67.53
|+.85
|Dec
|64.76
|65.80
|64.01
|65.55
|+.73
|Jan
|63.89
|64.80
|63.20
|64.63
|+.73
|Mar
|62.86
|63.70
|62.22
|63.52
|+.65
|May
|62.05
|62.73
|61.39
|62.59
|+.55
|Jul
|61.04
|61.74
|60.50
|61.74
|+.62
|Aug
|60.24
|60.71
|59.64
|60.71
|+.44
|Sep
|59.51
|59.58
|59.51
|59.58
|+.04
|Oct
|59.01
|59.01
|58.98
|58.98
|+.15
|Dec
|58.10
|59.16
|58.10
|59.16
|+.71
|Est. sales 29,311.
|Fri.’s sales 94,458
|Fri.’s open int 400,207
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|454.40
|454.40
|445.90
|445.90
|+5.00
|Oct
|414.60
|419.10
|413.80
|418.20
|+3.40
|Dec
|410.00
|414.30
|409.30
|412.70
|+2.00
|Jan
|406.80
|411.20
|406.50
|409.00
|+1.20
|Mar
|402.30
|406.50
|401.80
|404.10
|+.80
|May
|399.50
|403.90
|399.50
|401.80
|+.90
|Jul
|399.40
|403.30
|399.40
|401.40
|+.80
|Aug
|396.10
|399.60
|396.10
|397.20
|Sep
|393.60
|393.60
|391.70
|391.70
|—.20
|Oct
|386.40
|387.20
|385.80
|385.80
|+.60
|Dec
|385.50
|386.30
|384.40
|385.20
|+.70
|Jan
|383.00
|383.00
|383.00
|383.00
|+1.10
|Mar
|380.00
|380.00
|380.00
|380.00
|+2.70
|Est. sales 33,649.
|Fri.’s sales 97,723
|Fri.’s open int 386,436
