Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King Charles III and his siblings escort queen's coffin | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Home » Latest News » Open

Open

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 852½ 852½ 852½ 852½ ¾
Dec 864¾ 878 852¼ 855½ —14
Mar 880 892¼ 868 871 —13
May 886¼ 899 875½ 878¾ —11¾
Jul 879¾ 892 870 872¼ —11¾
Sep 879¼ 893½ 873½ 876½ —9¾
Dec 885½ 899½ 880¾ 882½ —10¾
Mar 887 895¾ 880 880 —12
Jul 848 850 848 850 +2¾
Est. sales 43,546. Fri.’s sales 81,843
Fri.’s open int 291,972, up 2,000
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 690¼ 699 689 699
Dec 681½ 687¼ 675¾ 680½ —4½
Mar 686¼ 691 680¼ 685 —4¼
May 685 691 681 685¾ —3½
Jul 680 685¾ 675¾ 681 —2½
Sep 639½ 643¾ 637 639¼ —3¾
Dec 623¼ 627¾ 620¼ 623¼ —3
Mar 632 634½ 629 629 —4
May 635¾ 636¼ 632¾ 632¾ —3
Jul 631¼ 632½ 628¾ 628¾ —3¾
Dec 566¼ 566½ 563¼ 563¼ —4¼
Dec 530 530 530 530 —3
Est. sales 95,734. Fri.’s sales 178,402
Fri.’s open int 1,290,062, up 7,326
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 396 399 391 396 +2¾
Mar 396½ 396½ 396½ 396½ +1¼
Jul 400 400 400 400 +1¼
Est. sales 112. Fri.’s sales 312
Fri.’s open int 3,607, up 18
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1480½ 1480½ 1472½ 1472½ —16¾
Nov 1409 1422¼ 1402¼ 1417½ +5¼
Jan 1413¾ 1427¼ 1407¼ 1422¾ +5¼
Mar 1416½ 1429½ 1410½ 1424¾ +4½
May 1419½ 1431¾ 1413¾ 1428 +5
Jul 1417½ 1430 1411¾ 1426 +4¾
Aug 1408¼ 1408¼ 1408¼ 1408¼ +4¾
Sep 1360¾ 1361¼ 1360¾ 1361¼ —4¼
Nov 1343¾ 1360 1341 1355¾ +5½
Jan 1360¾ 1360¾ 1360¾ 1360¾ +7½
Nov 1273¾ 1273¾ 1273¾ 1273¾ +2
Est. sales 33,687. Fri.’s sales 107,703
Fri.’s open int 614,509, up 2,090
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 69.39 69.39 69.39 69.39 —.86
Oct 66.75 67.75 65.97 67.53 +.85
Dec 64.76 65.80 64.01 65.55 +.73
Jan 63.89 64.80 63.20 64.63 +.73
Mar 62.86 63.70 62.22 63.52 +.65
May 62.05 62.73 61.39 62.59 +.55
Jul 61.04 61.74 60.50 61.74 +.62
Aug 60.24 60.71 59.64 60.71 +.44
Sep 59.51 59.58 59.51 59.58 +.04
Oct 59.01 59.01 58.98 58.98 +.15
Dec 58.10 59.16 58.10 59.16 +.71
Est. sales 29,311. Fri.’s sales 94,458
Fri.’s open int 400,207
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 454.40 454.40 445.90 445.90 +5.00
Oct 414.60 419.10 413.80 418.20 +3.40
Dec 410.00 414.30 409.30 412.70 +2.00
Jan 406.80 411.20 406.50 409.00 +1.20
Mar 402.30 406.50 401.80 404.10 +.80
May 399.50 403.90 399.50 401.80 +.90
Jul 399.40 403.30 399.40 401.40 +.80
Aug 396.10 399.60 396.10 397.20
Sep 393.60 393.60 391.70 391.70 —.20
Oct 386.40 387.20 385.80 385.80 +.60
Dec 385.50 386.30 384.40 385.20 +.70
Jan 383.00 383.00 383.00 383.00 +1.10
Mar 380.00 380.00 380.00 380.00 +2.70
Est. sales 33,649. Fri.’s sales 97,723
Fri.’s open int 386,436

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up