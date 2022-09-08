CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|815
|816½
|810½
|810½
|—16
|Dec
|837
|857¼
|824¼
|824½
|—19¾
|Mar
|850¾
|869½
|839½
|840
|—17½
|May
|859½
|876¼
|848½
|848½
|—15¼
|Jul
|855
|871½
|845¾
|845¾
|—13¾
|Sep
|865
|875
|850¾
|850¾
|—13½
|Dec
|868½
|883½
|858¾
|858¾
|—13¾
|Mar
|876¾
|880
|876¾
|877¼
|+4½
|Jul
|833
|833
|833
|833
|+7¾
|Est. sales 45,972.
|Wed.’s sales 131,500
|Wed.’s open int 291,130,
|up 1,801
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|676¾
|679½
|666½
|666½
|—10¼
|Dec
|671
|675¼
|660½
|661
|—10
|Mar
|675¾
|680¼
|666
|666¼
|—9½
|May
|676¾
|680¾
|667¼
|667½
|—9¼
|Jul
|671¾
|677
|663
|663
|—9¼
|Sep
|633
|637½
|624½
|624¾
|—9¾
|Dec
|618
|622½
|610½
|610½
|—9½
|Mar
|627¾
|628
|620¼
|620¼
|—6¾
|Est. sales 88,279.
|Wed.’s sales 233,771
|Wed.’s open int 1,288,347,
|up 8,260
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|383
|389
|377½
|378¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|391¾
|391¾
|381¼
|381¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 96.
|Wed.’s sales 305
|Wed.’s open int 3,490,
|up 1
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1484¼
|1484½
|1472¾
|1472¾
|+6
|Nov
|1384
|1397¼
|1373
|1374
|—9½
|Jan
|1389
|1402½
|1378
|1379¼
|—9½
|Mar
|1392¾
|1404¾
|1381¼
|1382½
|—9½
|May
|1393¼
|1406¾
|1384½
|1384¾
|—10
|Jul
|1392¼
|1406
|1383¾
|1384½
|—9
|Aug
|1377
|1379
|1376
|1379
|+¼
|Sep
|1340¼
|1340¼
|1334¼
|1335¼
|—8½
|Nov
|1330
|1337½
|1320
|1320
|—10¼
|Jan
|1330
|1330
|1330
|1330
|—3¼
|Jul
|1317¾
|1317¾
|1317¾
|1317¾
|—4¼
|Nov
|1260
|1260
|1260
|1260
|+7
|Est. sales 61,720.
|Wed.’s sales 170,454
|Wed.’s open int 612,078,
|up 5,891
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|68.69
|68.69
|68.00
|68.00
|+.27
|Oct
|63.87
|64.10
|62.85
|63.35
|—.33
|Dec
|62.17
|62.65
|61.24
|61.66
|—.44
|Jan
|61.30
|61.84
|60.60
|60.75
|—.55
|Mar
|60.32
|60.87
|59.67
|59.73
|—.59
|May
|59.55
|60.02
|58.94
|58.96
|—.59
|Jul
|58.64
|59.15
|58.08
|58.15
|—.49
|Aug
|57.84
|58.35
|57.37
|57.37
|—.46
|Sep
|57.16
|57.21
|56.71
|56.71
|—.45
|Oct
|56.57
|56.93
|56.48
|56.48
|—.06
|Dec
|56.27
|56.61
|55.84
|55.86
|—.39
|Oct
|53.50
|53.50
|53.50
|53.50
|—.20
|Dec
|53.50
|53.50
|53.50
|53.50
|—.07
|Est. sales 43,968.
|Wed.’s sales 126,097
|Wed.’s open int 399,781,
|up 6,271
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|439.20
|439.40
|436.10
|436.10
|Oct
|416.90
|418.80
|411.70
|411.90
|—3.10
|Dec
|413.00
|415.00
|408.10
|408.40
|—3.10
|Jan
|410.00
|412.10
|405.60
|405.90
|—3.00
|Mar
|405.00
|406.50
|400.30
|400.30
|—3.40
|May
|401.20
|403.90
|398.00
|398.30
|—3.10
|Jul
|401.30
|403.00
|397.90
|397.90
|—3.40
|Aug
|398.80
|399.30
|396.00
|396.00
|—2.20
|Sep
|393.20
|394.60
|392.90
|392.90
|—.30
|Oct
|387.00
|387.00
|386.70
|386.70
|—.10
|Dec
|386.40
|386.80
|383.10
|383.10
|—3.20
|Jan
|381.80
|381.80
|381.80
|381.80
|—2.00
|Est. sales 25,196.
|Wed.’s sales 113,918
|Wed.’s open int 387,553
