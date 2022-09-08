CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 815 816½ 810½ 810½ —16 Dec 837 857¼ 824¼ 824½ —19¾ Mar 850¾ 869½ 839½ 840 —17½ May 859½ 876¼ 848½ 848½ —15¼ Jul 855 871½ 845¾ 845¾ —13¾ Sep 865 875 850¾ 850¾ —13½ Dec 868½ 883½ 858¾ 858¾ —13¾ Mar 876¾ 880 876¾ 877¼ +4½ Jul 833 833 833 833 +7¾ Est. sales 45,972. Wed.’s sales 131,500 Wed.’s open int 291,130, up 1,801 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 676¾ 679½ 666½ 666½ —10¼ Dec 671 675¼ 660½ 661 —10 Mar 675¾ 680¼ 666 666¼ —9½ May 676¾ 680¾ 667¼ 667½ —9¼ Jul 671¾ 677 663 663 —9¼ Sep 633 637½ 624½ 624¾ —9¾ Dec 618 622½ 610½ 610½ —9½ Mar 627¾ 628 620¼ 620¼ —6¾ Est. sales 88,279. Wed.’s sales 233,771 Wed.’s open int 1,288,347, up 8,260 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 383 389 377½ 378¼ +1¾ Mar 391¾ 391¾ 381¼ 381¼ +¼ Est. sales 96. Wed.’s sales 305 Wed.’s open int 3,490, up 1 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1484¼ 1484½ 1472¾ 1472¾ +6 Nov 1384 1397¼ 1373 1374 —9½ Jan 1389 1402½ 1378 1379¼ —9½ Mar 1392¾ 1404¾ 1381¼ 1382½ —9½ May 1393¼ 1406¾ 1384½ 1384¾ —10 Jul 1392¼ 1406 1383¾ 1384½ —9 Aug 1377 1379 1376 1379 +¼ Sep 1340¼ 1340¼ 1334¼ 1335¼ —8½ Nov 1330 1337½ 1320 1320 —10¼ Jan 1330 1330 1330 1330 —3¼ Jul 1317¾ 1317¾ 1317¾ 1317¾ —4¼ Nov 1260 1260 1260 1260 +7 Est. sales 61,720. Wed.’s sales 170,454 Wed.’s open int 612,078, up 5,891 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 68.69 68.69 68.00 68.00 +.27 Oct 63.87 64.10 62.85 63.35 —.33 Dec 62.17 62.65 61.24 61.66 —.44 Jan 61.30 61.84 60.60 60.75 —.55 Mar 60.32 60.87 59.67 59.73 —.59 May 59.55 60.02 58.94 58.96 —.59 Jul 58.64 59.15 58.08 58.15 —.49 Aug 57.84 58.35 57.37 57.37 —.46 Sep 57.16 57.21 56.71 56.71 —.45 Oct 56.57 56.93 56.48 56.48 —.06 Dec 56.27 56.61 55.84 55.86 —.39 Oct 53.50 53.50 53.50 53.50 —.20 Dec 53.50 53.50 53.50 53.50 —.07 Est. sales 43,968. Wed.’s sales 126,097 Wed.’s open int 399,781, up 6,271 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 439.20 439.40 436.10 436.10 Oct 416.90 418.80 411.70 411.90 —3.10 Dec 413.00 415.00 408.10 408.40 —3.10 Jan 410.00 412.10 405.60 405.90 —3.00 Mar 405.00 406.50 400.30 400.30 —3.40 May 401.20 403.90 398.00 398.30 —3.10 Jul 401.30 403.00 397.90 397.90 —3.40 Aug 398.80 399.30 396.00 396.00 —2.20 Sep 393.20 394.60 392.90 392.90 —.30 Oct 387.00 387.00 386.70 386.70 —.10 Dec 386.40 386.80 383.10 383.10 —3.20 Jan 381.80 381.80 381.80 381.80 —2.00 Est. sales 25,196. Wed.’s sales 113,918 Wed.’s open int 387,553

