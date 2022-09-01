CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|802¾
|806
|802¾
|806
|—3
|Dec
|828¼
|835
|819
|824¾
|—6¾
|Mar
|844¾
|850¾
|836
|841
|—6¾
|May
|853¾
|858¾
|845¾
|850
|—6¾
|Jul
|854
|859¾
|848½
|851½
|—6¾
|Sep
|862½
|866
|855¾
|861½
|—3½
|Dec
|872¼
|875½
|865¼
|869¼
|—6¼
|Mar
|874¾
|876¼
|874¾
|876¼
|—2
|Est. sales 26,785.
|Wed.’s sales 73,735
|Wed.’s open int 290,785,
|up 2,240
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|671
|673¾
|660¾
|672½
|—1¼
|Dec
|670
|672¾
|658¾
|667½
|—3
|Mar
|676
|678½
|665
|673¼
|—3¼
|May
|677¾
|680
|667¼
|675¼
|—3
|Jul
|674¼
|677
|663¾
|671¾
|—2½
|Sep
|634¼
|634½
|624¾
|629
|—3
|Dec
|618¼
|624½
|614¼
|618½
|—1¾
|Mar
|627¾
|630
|622¼
|625½
|—2
|Jul
|623
|628¼
|623
|628¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|566½
|570
|563
|563
|+1½
|Dec
|534
|534
|534
|534
|+1½
|Est. sales 85,178.
|Wed.’s sales 221,666
|Wed.’s open int 1,272,084,
|up 4,349
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|394¼
|397
|387½
|389
|—6¾
|Mar
|398
|398
|393
|393
|—7½
|Est. sales 97.
|Wed.’s sales 245
|Wed.’s open int 3,316,
|up 78
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1511¼
|1511¼
|1486
|1494¾
|—12¾
|Nov
|1420
|1433
|1404
|1407½
|—15
|Jan
|1425¼
|1437¾
|1409¼
|1413
|—14¾
|Mar
|1428¼
|1439½
|1412½
|1415½
|—14½
|May
|1430½
|1440¾
|1414½
|1420¼
|—11¼
|Jul
|1428
|1437½
|1414¼
|1416½
|—13¼
|Aug
|1411½
|1411¾
|1399
|1404½
|—7¼
|Sep
|1369¾
|1369¾
|1360¾
|1363
|—9
|Nov
|1352¼
|1359¾
|1343¼
|1347¼
|—8¼
|Est. sales 56,494.
|Wed.’s sales 104,337
|Wed.’s open int 608,283,
|up 2,359
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|73.20
|73.20
|70.15
|70.21
|—2.53
|Oct
|68.90
|69.34
|66.10
|66.22
|—2.68
|Dec
|67.38
|68.00
|64.61
|64.75
|—2.73
|Jan
|66.47
|67.00
|63.76
|63.89
|—2.67
|Mar
|65.44
|65.93
|62.83
|62.92
|—2.58
|May
|64.62
|64.83
|62.00
|62.11
|—2.53
|Jul
|63.60
|64.10
|61.15
|61.50
|—2.20
|Aug
|62.61
|63.06
|60.24
|60.46
|—2.22
|Sep
|60.39
|60.39
|59.43
|59.79
|—1.98
|Oct
|58.97
|59.07
|58.57
|59.07
|—1.83
|Dec
|60.61
|60.61
|58.27
|58.27
|—2.30
|Dec
|56.50
|56.50
|56.50
|56.50
|—1.33
|Jul
|56.50
|56.50
|56.50
|56.50
|—1.33
|Oct
|56.25
|56.25
|56.25
|56.25
|—1.52
|Dec
|56.25
|56.25
|56.25
|56.25
|—1.31
|Est. sales 56,328.
|Wed.’s sales 86,062
|Wed.’s open int 394,321,
|up 3,525
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|460.00
|462.40
|455.30
|455.30
|—3.60
|Oct
|421.50
|429.00
|421.30
|425.20
|+4.50
|Dec
|415.40
|422.60
|415.30
|418.50
|+3.40
|Jan
|410.10
|417.00
|409.80
|413.10
|+3.20
|Mar
|401.80
|408.90
|401.50
|405.50
|+3.90
|May
|398.40
|405.60
|398.20
|401.20
|+3.10
|Jul
|397.60
|405.00
|397.60
|401.30
|+3.70
|Aug
|397.20
|401.40
|396.70
|397.80
|+3.40
|Sep
|390.00
|393.20
|389.50
|392.60
|+2.90
|Oct
|386.30
|387.00
|385.30
|387.00
|+3.80
|Dec
|386.30
|389.20
|384.90
|385.60
|+2.90
|Dec
|360.80
|360.80
|360.80
|360.80
|+2.30
|Est. sales 37,658.
|Wed.’s sales 80,922
|Wed.’s open int 391,658,
|up 481
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.