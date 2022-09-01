RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 10:41 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 802¾ 806 802¾ 806 —3
Dec 828¼ 835 819 824¾ —6¾
Mar 844¾ 850¾ 836 841 —6¾
May 853¾ 858¾ 845¾ 850 —6¾
Jul 854 859¾ 848½ 851½ —6¾
Sep 862½ 866 855¾ 861½ —3½
Dec 872¼ 875½ 865¼ 869¼ —6¼
Mar 874¾ 876¼ 874¾ 876¼ —2
Est. sales 26,785. Wed.’s sales 73,735
Wed.’s open int 290,785, up 2,240
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 671 673¾ 660¾ 672½ —1¼
Dec 670 672¾ 658¾ 667½ —3
Mar 676 678½ 665 673¼ —3¼
May 677¾ 680 667¼ 675¼ —3
Jul 674¼ 677 663¾ 671¾ —2½
Sep 634¼ 634½ 624¾ 629 —3
Dec 618¼ 624½ 614¼ 618½ —1¾
Mar 627¾ 630 622¼ 625½ —2
Jul 623 628¼ 623 628¼ ¼
Dec 566½ 570 563 563 +1½
Dec 534 534 534 534 +1½
Est. sales 85,178. Wed.’s sales 221,666
Wed.’s open int 1,272,084, up 4,349
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 394¼ 397 387½ 389 —6¾
Mar 398 398 393 393 —7½
Est. sales 97. Wed.’s sales 245
Wed.’s open int 3,316, up 78
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1511¼ 1511¼ 1486 1494¾ —12¾
Nov 1420 1433 1404 1407½ —15
Jan 1425¼ 1437¾ 1409¼ 1413 —14¾
Mar 1428¼ 1439½ 1412½ 1415½ —14½
May 1430½ 1440¾ 1414½ 1420¼ —11¼
Jul 1428 1437½ 1414¼ 1416½ —13¼
Aug 1411½ 1411¾ 1399 1404½ —7¼
Sep 1369¾ 1369¾ 1360¾ 1363 —9
Nov 1352¼ 1359¾ 1343¼ 1347¼ —8¼
Est. sales 56,494. Wed.’s sales 104,337
Wed.’s open int 608,283, up 2,359
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 73.20 73.20 70.15 70.21 —2.53
Oct 68.90 69.34 66.10 66.22 —2.68
Dec 67.38 68.00 64.61 64.75 —2.73
Jan 66.47 67.00 63.76 63.89 —2.67
Mar 65.44 65.93 62.83 62.92 —2.58
May 64.62 64.83 62.00 62.11 —2.53
Jul 63.60 64.10 61.15 61.50 —2.20
Aug 62.61 63.06 60.24 60.46 —2.22
Sep 60.39 60.39 59.43 59.79 —1.98
Oct 58.97 59.07 58.57 59.07 —1.83
Dec 60.61 60.61 58.27 58.27 —2.30
Dec 56.50 56.50 56.50 56.50 —1.33
Jul 56.50 56.50 56.50 56.50 —1.33
Oct 56.25 56.25 56.25 56.25 —1.52
Dec 56.25 56.25 56.25 56.25 —1.31
Est. sales 56,328. Wed.’s sales 86,062
Wed.’s open int 394,321, up 3,525
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 460.00 462.40 455.30 455.30 —3.60
Oct 421.50 429.00 421.30 425.20 +4.50
Dec 415.40 422.60 415.30 418.50 +3.40
Jan 410.10 417.00 409.80 413.10 +3.20
Mar 401.80 408.90 401.50 405.50 +3.90
May 398.40 405.60 398.20 401.20 +3.10
Jul 397.60 405.00 397.60 401.30 +3.70
Aug 397.20 401.40 396.70 397.80 +3.40
Sep 390.00 393.20 389.50 392.60 +2.90
Oct 386.30 387.00 385.30 387.00 +3.80
Dec 386.30 389.20 384.90 385.60 +2.90
Dec 360.80 360.80 360.80 360.80 +2.30
Est. sales 37,658. Wed.’s sales 80,922
Wed.’s open int 391,658, up 481

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

