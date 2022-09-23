RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 26

Intensity Therapeutics – Westport, Conn., 2.2 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Roth Capital/The Benchmark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INTS. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intratumoral injection therapies for cancer.

YanGuFang International Group – Shanghai, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol YGF. Business: Chinese producer of oat and grain products.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up