The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 13857.10 – 1.27 – 2.42 – 18.97

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1999.34 – 1.01 – 2.26 – 18.57

Emerging Markets 305.16 – 2.23 – 5.40 – 29.56

Equity Income Fund 15151.76 – 1.71 – 3.37 – 15.05

GNMA 683.89 – .83 – 1.07 – 12.08

General Municipal Debt 1318.62 – .05 – 1.65 – 14.26

Gold Fund 263.21 + 1.03 – .98 – 28.81

High Current Yield 2245.68 – .65 – 2.48 – 13.84

High Yield Municipal 623.41 + .02 – 1.81 – 16.36

International Fund 1807.40 – 1.42 – 3.98 – 28.35

Science and Technology Fund 3613.89 – 2.54 – 2.50 – 36.84

Short Investment Grade 370.29 – .18 – .43 – 5.00

Short Municipal 186.99 + .03 – .38 – 3.19

US Government 629.39 – .66 – .97 – 13.32

