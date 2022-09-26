Balanced Fund 13852.06 – 1.16 – 4.98 – 19.00 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2011.33 – 1.45 – 2.99 – 18.08 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13852.06 – 1.16 – 4.98 – 19.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2011.33 – 1.45 – 2.99 – 18.08

Emerging Markets 311.00 – 1.21 – 6.20 – 28.21

Equity Income Fund 15182.96 – 1.38 – 6.41 – 14.87

GNMA 676.76 – 1.47 – 3.32 – 13.00

General Municipal Debt 1330.09 – .49 – 1.72 – 13.51

Gold Fund 245.08 – 3.36 – 10.38 – 33.71

High Current Yield 2262.88 – .84 – 2.66 – 13.19

High Yield Municipal 629.39 – .52 – 2.07 – 15.56

International Fund 1801.36 – 1.37 – 7.78 – 28.59

Science and Technology Fund 3613.22 – .90 – 7.14 – 36.86

Short Investment Grade 370.05 – .30 – .83 – 5.07

Short Municipal 187.07 – .19 – .62 – 3.15

US Government 627.54 – 1.12 – 2.31 – 13.58

