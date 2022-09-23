Balanced Fund 14017.10 – 1.29 – 3.55 – 18.03
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2040.98 – .23 – 1.57 – 16.88
Emerging Markets 314.99 – 2.35 – 4.55 – 27.29
Equity Income Fund 15395.93 – 1.81 – 4.54 – 13.68
GNMA 686.85 – .64 – 2.15 – 11.70
General Municipal Debt 1336.62 – .31 – 1.36 – 13.09
Gold Fund 253.59 – 4.60 – 5.89 – 31.41
High Current Yield 2283.27 – .85 – 1.62 – 12.40
High Yield Municipal 632.62 – .36 – 1.74 – 15.13
International Fund 1826.78 – 2.95 – 6.10 – 27.58
Science and Technology Fund 3645.89 – 1.64 – 5.76 – 36.29
Short Investment Grade 371.15 – .20 – .62 – 4.78
Short Municipal 187.38 – .17 – .48 – 2.99
US Government 637.04 + .24 – 1.02 – 12.27
