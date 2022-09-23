RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 6:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 14017.10 – 1.29 – 3.55 – 18.03

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2040.98 – .23 – 1.57 – 16.88

Emerging Markets 314.99 – 2.35 – 4.55 – 27.29

Equity Income Fund 15395.93 – 1.81 – 4.54 – 13.68

GNMA 686.85 – .64 – 2.15 – 11.70

General Municipal Debt 1336.62 – .31 – 1.36 – 13.09

Gold Fund 253.59 – 4.60 – 5.89 – 31.41

High Current Yield 2283.27 – .85 – 1.62 – 12.40

High Yield Municipal 632.62 – .36 – 1.74 – 15.13

International Fund 1826.78 – 2.95 – 6.10 – 27.58

Science and Technology Fund 3645.89 – 1.64 – 5.76 – 36.29

Short Investment Grade 371.15 – .20 – .62 – 4.78

Short Municipal 187.38 – .17 – .48 – 2.99

US Government 637.04 + .24 – 1.02 – 12.27

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up