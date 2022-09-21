Balanced Fund 14326.39 – .84 – 2.60 – 16.22 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2074.21 + .52 – .56 – 15.52 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14326.39 – .84 – 2.60 – 16.22

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2074.21 + .52 – .56 – 15.52

Emerging Markets 325.48 – 1.42 – 3.31 – 24.87

Equity Income Fund 15758.46 – 1.65 – 3.56 – 11.65

GNMA 699.58 + .26 – .76 – 10.07

General Municipal Debt 1344.19 – .07 – .96 – 12.59

Gold Fund 267.66 – .12 – 3.52 – 27.60

High Current Yield 2323.67 + .19 – .85 – 10.85

High Yield Municipal 637.07 – .08 – 1.29 – 14.53

International Fund 1897.04 – 1.42 – 4.09 – 24.80

Science and Technology Fund 3790.23 – 1.27 – 4.75 – 33.76

Short Investment Grade 372.69 – .06 – .30 – 4.39

Short Municipal 187.85 – .07 – .31 – 2.74

US Government 640.91 + .10 – .76 – 11.73

