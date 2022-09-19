Balanced Fund 14568.10 + .24 – 3.24 – 14.81 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2061.08 – .60 – 1.54 – 16.06 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14568.10 + .24 – 3.24 – 14.81

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2061.08 – .60 – 1.54 – 16.06

Emerging Markets 330.38 + .11 – 4.20 – 23.74

Equity Income Fund 16222.49 + .58 – 3.94 – 9.04

GNMA 699.52 – .34 – 1.45 – 10.07

General Municipal Debt 1351.85 – .24 – 1.03 – 12.10

Gold Fund 273.45 + 1.48 – 4.85 – 26.04

High Current Yield 2317.80 – .14 – 2.31 – 11.08

High Yield Municipal 642.69 – .17 – 1.24 – 13.77

International Fund 1951.57 + .32 – 4.47 – 22.64

Science and Technology Fund 3858.40 – .27 – 7.28 – 32.57

Short Investment Grade 373.13 – .09 – .58 – 4.27

Short Municipal 188.11 – .09 – .31 – 2.61

US Government 640.04 – .55 – 1.24 – 11.86

-0-

