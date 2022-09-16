Balanced Fund 14525.23 – .60 – 2.94 – 15.06 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2073.36 – .35 – 1.08 – 15.56 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14525.23 – .60 – 2.94 – 15.06

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2073.36 – .35 – 1.08 – 15.56

Emerging Markets 330.08 – 1.03 – 3.23 – 23.81

Equity Income Fund 16128.36 – .57 – 3.63 – 9.57

GNMA 702.78 + .10 – 1.03 – 9.66

General Municipal Debt 1355.13 – .07 – .70 – 11.88

Gold Fund 269.46 – .05 – 4.76 – 27.12

High Current Yield 2317.02 – .74 – 2.10 – 11.11

High Yield Municipal 643.13 – .19 – 1.09 – 13.72

International Fund 1945.57 – .83 – 3.29 – 22.87

Science and Technology Fund 3866.75 – 1.18 – 6.05 – 32.43

Short Investment Grade 373.47 – .44 – 4.19

Short Municipal 188.28 – .06 – .19 – 2.52

US Government 645.11 + .18 – .57 – 11.16

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.