Balanced Fund 15056.49 + .61 + 2.44 – 11.95

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2102.22 + .30 – .26 – 14.38

Emerging Markets 344.90 + 1.11 + 2.27 – 20.39

Equity Income Fund 16887.01 + .90 + 4.03 – 5.32

GNMA 710.74 + .09 – .87 – 8.63

General Municipal Debt 1365.14 + .03 – .32 – 11.23

Gold Fund 287.38 + 1.58 + 7.18 – 22.27

High Current Yield 2370.35 + .16 + 1.38 – 9.06

High Yield Municipal 650.94 + .11 – .58 – 12.67

International Fund 2043.24 + 1.57 + 4.46 – 19.00

Science and Technology Fund 4155.60 + .97 + 5.70 – 27.38

Short Investment Grade 375.23 + .03 – .11 – 3.74

Short Municipal 188.63 – .01 + .02 – 2.34

US Government 648.43 – .05 – .83 – 10.70

