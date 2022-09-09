Balanced Fund 14952.61 + .89 + 1.41 – 12.56 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2095.91 + .13 – .17 – 14.64 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14952.61 + .89 + 1.41 – 12.56

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2095.91 + .13 – .17 – 14.64

Emerging Markets 341.21 + 1.77 + .43 – 21.24

Equity Income Fund 16735.94 + 1.17 + 2.28 – 6.16

GNMA 710.08 – .24 – .62 – 8.72

General Municipal Debt 1364.64 + .12 – .40 – 11.26

Gold Fund 282.92 + 2.85 + 8.55 – 23.48

High Current Yield 2362.67 + .46 + 1.43 – 9.36

High Yield Municipal 650.21 + .08 – .80 – 12.77

International Fund 2012.00 + 2.06 + 2.63 – 20.24

Science and Technology Fund 4111.66 + 2.29 + 3.61 – 28.15

Short Investment Grade 375.05 – .05 + .05 – 3.78

Short Municipal 188.61 + .02 – 2.35

US Government 650.26 + .13 – .17 – 10.45

