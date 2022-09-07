RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 7:00 PM

Balanced Fund 14775.90 + 1.10 – .61 – 13.59

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2095.13 + .54 – 1.64 – 14.67

Emerging Markets 336.17 + .54 – 1.60 – 22.40

Equity Income Fund 16435.42 + 1.56 + .08 – 7.85

GNMA 714.20 + .43 – .64 – 8.19

General Municipal Debt 1362.69 – .19 – 1.12 – 11.39

Gold Fund 273.24 + 3.06 + .32 – 26.09

High Current Yield 2341.39 + .34 – .41 – 10.17

High Yield Municipal 650.14 – .22 – 1.61 – 12.78

International Fund 1965.95 + .87 – 1.70 – 22.07

Science and Technology Fund 3980.02 + 2.01 – 1.77 – 30.45

Short Investment Grade 375.36 + .10 – .03 – 3.70

Short Municipal 188.52 – .02 – .10 – 2.40

US Government 651.99 + .58 – .79 – 10.21

