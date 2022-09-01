Balanced Fund 14755.14 – .22 – 3.62 – 13.72 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2099.40 – .91 – 2.01 – 14.50 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14755.14 – .22 – 3.62 – 13.72

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2099.40 – .91 – 2.01 – 14.50

Emerging Markets 339.76 – .91 – 3.37 – 21.57

Equity Income Fund 16363.54 + .36 – 4.44 – 8.25

GNMA 715.36 – .20 – 1.01 – 8.04

General Municipal Debt 1370.19 – .54 – 1.03 – 10.90

Gold Fund 260.41 – 3.60 – 11.35 – 29.57

High Current Yield 2325.10 – .73 – 2.47 – 10.80

High Yield Municipal 656.17 – .64 – 1.22 – 11.97

International Fund 1959.07 – 1.47 – 5.45 – 22.34

Science and Technology Fund 3968.36 – 1.38 – 8.21 – 30.65

Short Investment Grade 374.84 – .12 – .35 – 3.84

Short Municipal 188.54 – .08 – .17 – 2.39

US Government 652.84 – .31 – 1.03 – 10.09

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.