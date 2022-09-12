Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King Charles III and his siblings escort queen's coffin | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 11:23 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 42.50 cents at $8.5250 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 15.25 cents at $6.99 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 8.50 cents at $.96 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 70 cents at 14.7250 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .80 cent at $1.4610 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .38 cent at $1.8297 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .72 cent at $.9180 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

