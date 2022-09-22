RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 11:23 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 10.25 cents at $8.9875 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1 cent at $6.8425 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 2.75 cents at $4.12 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 5.75 cents at 14.5850 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was fell .87 cent at $1.4520 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .65 cent at $1.7852 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 1.45 cents at $.9445 a pound.

