RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 11:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 2.25 cents at $8.81 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3.25 cents at $6.7875 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 13 cents at $3.87 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans gained 5 cents at 14.30 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.4507 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .53 cent at $1.7807 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.10 cents at $.9210 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

With software memo out, OMB moves into cyber EO implementation phase

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up