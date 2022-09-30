IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 3:37 PM

Wheat for Dec. advanced 25.25 cents at $9.2150 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 8 cents at $6.7725 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 7.25 cents at $3.90 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 46 cents at $13.6475 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell .85 cent at $1.4322 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 3.15 cents at $1.7417 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .23 cent at $.8922 a pound.

