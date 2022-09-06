RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 11:17 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 21 cents at $7.9425 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 2.75 cents at $6.73 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 17.75 cents at $3.89 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 20.25 cents at 15.8750 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.35 cents at $1.4525 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 1.35 cents at $1.8517 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off 1.02 cents at $.90 a pound.

