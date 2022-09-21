Grains mixed, Livestock lower

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 3:58 PM

Wheat for Dec. rose 10 cents at $9.0375 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 6.50 cents at $6.8550 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 4.50 cents at $4.1775 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 17.50 cents at $14.6125 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .43 cent at $1.4587 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell .63 cent at $1.7817 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 1.55 cents at $.9442 a pound.

