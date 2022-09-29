IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 4:48 PM

Wheat for Dec. fell 7 cents at $8.9625 a bushel; Dec. corn was was off 1 cent at $6.6950 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 4.75 cents at $3.8275 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 2 cents at $14.1075 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained 1.07 cents at $1.4412 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .60 cent at $1.7597 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .08 cent at $.8945 a pound.

