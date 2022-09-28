RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 11:16 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wedneesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 3.25 cents at $8.9775 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 8 cents at $6.6850 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 4 cents at $3.76 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 21.50 cents at 14.0450 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.4397 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost .65 cent at $1.7515 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.40 cents at $.8847 a pound.

