RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Latest News » Grains lower Livestock lower

Grains lower Livestock lower

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. lost 30.25 cents at $8.8050 a bushel; Dec. corn was was off 11.50 cents at $6.7675 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 22 cents at $3.95 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 31.25 cents at $14.2575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell .60 cent at $1.4425 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .08 cent at $1.7812 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was lost 1.50 cents at $.9262 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up