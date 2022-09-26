RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock lower

Grains lower, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. declined 22.50 cents at $8.58 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 10.50 cents at $6.6625 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 16.50 cents at $3.7850 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 14.50 cents at $14.1125 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .78 cent at $1.4347 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.25 cents at $1.7687 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 2.25 cents at $.9037 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

For USDA, advancing DEIA means making long-term, internal changes

With software memo out, OMB moves into cyber EO implementation phase

Cloud Exchange 2022: NIH’s Susan Gregurick on cloud democratizing research

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up