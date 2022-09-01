RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 11:33 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 6.25 cents at $8.06 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 6 cents at $6.7250 a bushel; Sep. oats was down 13.50 cents at $3.89 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 39.75 cents at 14.9475 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .52 cent at $1.4367 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 1.38 cents at $1.8395 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .27 cent at $.9150 a pound.

