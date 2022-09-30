IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 7.50 cents at $9.0325 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 5.75 cents at $6.7525 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 5 cents at $3.8975 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 16.25 cents at 14.2350 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .90 cent at $1.4372 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .80 cent at $1.7612 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .12 cent at $.8995 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

House passes continuing resolution averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up