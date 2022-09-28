RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 3:45 PM

Wheat for Dec. rose 31.75 cents at $9.0325 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 3 cents at $6.7050 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 8 cents at $3.78 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained .75 cent at $14.0875 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was down .52 cent at $1.4305 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell .33 cent at $1.7537 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs advanced .67 cent at $.8937 a pound.

