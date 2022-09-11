Explore the Top Public National Universities

See the top public schools.
The top 15 public National Universities in the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings operate under the supervision of state governments and are usually funded in part by tax dollars and state subsidies. These schools in turn offer discounted tuition rates to in-state students. Explore photos of these top-ranked public universities.
15. Georgia Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 17,447
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $11,764
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $32,876
Overall National Universities rank: 44 (tie)
Learn more about Georgia Tech.
13 (tie). University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 34,779
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $17,138
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $35,110
Overall National Universities rank: 41 (tie)
Learn more about UI–Urbana-Champaign.
13 (tie). William & Mary (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 6,543
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $23,970
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $46,625
Overall National Universities rank: 41 (tie)
Learn more about William & Mary.
10 (tie). University of California, Davis
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 31,657
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $14,740
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,494
Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)
Learn more about UC, Davis.
10 (tie). University of Texas at Austin
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 40,916
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $11,752
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $40,996
Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)
Learn more about UT Austin.
10 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 35,474
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $10,796
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $39,427
Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)
Learn more about UW–Madison.
8 (tie). University of California, Irvine
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 29,449
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $13,985
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,739
Overall National Universities rank: 34 (tie)
Learn more about UC, Irvine.
8 (tie). University of California, San Diego
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 33,343
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $15,348
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $46,374
Overall National Universities rank: 34 (tie)
Learn more about UC, San Diego.
7. University of California, Santa Barbara
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 23,091
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $14,450
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,204
Overall National Universities rank: 32 (tie)
Learn more about UC, Santa Barbara.
5 (tie). University of Florida
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 34,881
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $6,380
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $28,658
Overall National Universities rank: 29 (tie)
Learn more about UF.
5 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 19,897
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $8,998
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $37,558
Overall National Universities rank: 29 (tie)
Learn more about UNC–Chapel Hill.
3 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 32,282
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $17,786
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $57,273
Overall National Universities rank: 25 (tie)
Learn more about UM–Ann Arbor.
3 (tie). University of Virginia
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 17,299
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $21,381
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $56,837
Overall National Universities rank: 25 (tie)
Learn more about UVA.
1 (tie). University of California, Berkeley
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 32,143
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $14,226
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,980
Overall National Universities rank: 20 (tie)
Learn more about UC, Berkeley.
1 (tie). University of California, Los Angeles
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 32,119
2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $13,804
2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,830
Overall National Universities rank: 20 (tie)
Learn more about UCLA.
