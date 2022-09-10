Explore the 2022-2023 Best National Universities

Learn about the top 40 National Universities. Earning an undergraduate degree from a top college can open the door to…

Learn about the top 40 National Universities.

Earning an undergraduate degree from a top college can open the door to many career opportunities. From public to private universities, the U.S. News best National Universities list includes a mix of research institutions that offer a diverse range of undergraduate, graduate and graduate programs. Find out which schools topped the 2022-2023 Best National Universities rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.

38 (tie). University of California–Davis

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,657

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $14,740 (in-state), $44,494 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Davis.

38 (tie). University of Texas at Austin

Total undergraduate enrollment: 40,916

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $11,752 (in-state), $40,996 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 1

More about the University of Texas at Austin.

38 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison (WI)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 35,474

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $10,796 (in-state), $39,427 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Feb. 1

More about the University of Wisconsin–Madison

36 (tie). Boston College

Total undergraduate enrollment: 9,532

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,176

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Boston College.

36 (tie). University of Rochester (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,570

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,678

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about the University of Rochester.

34 (tie). University of California–Irvine

Total undergraduate enrollment: 29,449

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $13,985 (in-state), $43,739 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Irvine

34 (tie). University of California–San Diego

Total undergraduate enrollment: 33,343

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $15,348 (in-state), $46,374 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–San Diego.

32 (tie). Tufts University (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,676

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $65,222

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Tufts University.

32 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara

Total undergraduate enrollment: 23,091

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $14,450 (in-state), $44,204 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Santa Barbara.

29 (tie). University of Florida

Total undergraduate enrollment: 34,881

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $6,380 (in-state), $28,658 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: March 1

More about the University of Florida.

29 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,897

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $8,998 (in-state), $37,558 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill.

29 (tie). Wake Forest University (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,472

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,128

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Wake Forest University.

25 (tie). New York University

Total undergraduate enrollment: 28,772

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $58,168

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about New York University.

25 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Total undergraduate enrollment: 32,282

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $17,786 (in-state), $57,273 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Feb. 1

More about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

25 (tie). University of Southern California

Total undergraduate enrollment: 20,790

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,726

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about the University of Southern California.

25 (tie). University of Virginia

Total undergraduate enrollment: 17,299

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $21,381 (in-state), $56,837 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the University of Virginia.

22 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,365

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,344

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Carnegie Mellon University.

22 (tie). Emory University (GA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,130

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,948

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Emory University.

22 (tie). Georgetown University (DC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,598

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,052

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10

More about Georgetown University.

20 (tie). University of California–Berkeley

Total undergraduate enrollment: 32,143

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $14,226 (in-state), $43,980 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Berkley.

20 (tie). University of California–Los Angeles

Total undergraduate enrollment: 32,119

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $13,804 (in-state); $44,830 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Los Angeles

18 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,832

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $65,524

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the Columbia University.

18 (tie). University of Notre Dame (IN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,973

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,301

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the University of Notre Dame.

17. Cornell University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 15,503

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,200

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Cornell University.

15 (tie). Rice University (TX)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,247

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $54,960

Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1

More about Rice University.

15 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis

Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,034

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,590

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4

More about Washington University in St. Louis.

13 (tie). Brown University (RI)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,349

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $65,146

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Brown University.

13 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,111

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,348

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Vanderbilt University.

12. Dartmouth College (NH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,556

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,430

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Dartmouth College.

10 (tie). Duke University (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,883

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,054

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Duke University.

10 (tie). Northwestern University (IL)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,494

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,468

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Northwestern University.

9. California Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 987

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,864

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about the California Institute of Technology.

7 (tie). Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,132

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,480

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Johns Hopkins University.

7 (tie). University of Pennsylvania

Total undergraduate enrollment: 9,962

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,452

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about the University of Pennsylvania.

6. University of Chicago

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,526

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,940

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 1

More about the University of Chicago.

3 (tie). Harvard University (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,153

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,261

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Harvard University.

3 (tie). Stanford University (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,645

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $56,169

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Stanford University.

3 (tie). Yale University (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,536

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,250

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Yale University.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,638

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,986

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

1. Princeton University (NJ)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,321

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,410

Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1

More about Princeton University.

