Explore the 2022-2023 Best National Universities

Learn about the top 40 National Universities.
Earning an undergraduate degree from a top college can open the door to many career opportunities. From public to private universities, the U.S. News best National Universities list includes a mix of research institutions that offer a diverse range of undergraduate, graduate and graduate programs. Find out which schools topped the 2022-2023 Best National Universities rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.
38 (tie). University of California–Davis
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,657
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $14,740 (in-state), $44,494 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Davis.
38 (tie). University of Texas at Austin
Total undergraduate enrollment: 40,916
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $11,752 (in-state), $40,996 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 1
More about the University of Texas at Austin.
38 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison (WI)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 35,474
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $10,796 (in-state), $39,427 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Feb. 1
More about the University of Wisconsin–Madison
36 (tie). Boston College
Total undergraduate enrollment: 9,532
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,176
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Boston College.
36 (tie). University of Rochester (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,570
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,678
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about the University of Rochester.
34 (tie). University of California–Irvine
Total undergraduate enrollment: 29,449
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $13,985 (in-state), $43,739 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Irvine
34 (tie). University of California–San Diego
Total undergraduate enrollment: 33,343
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $15,348 (in-state), $46,374 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–San Diego.
32 (tie). Tufts University (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,676
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $65,222
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Tufts University.
32 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara
Total undergraduate enrollment: 23,091
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $14,450 (in-state), $44,204 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Santa Barbara.
29 (tie). University of Florida
Total undergraduate enrollment: 34,881
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $6,380 (in-state), $28,658 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: March 1
More about the University of Florida.
29 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,897
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $8,998 (in-state), $37,558 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill.
29 (tie). Wake Forest University (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,472
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,128
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Wake Forest University.
25 (tie). New York University
Total undergraduate enrollment: 28,772
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $58,168
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about New York University.
25 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Total undergraduate enrollment: 32,282
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $17,786 (in-state), $57,273 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Feb. 1
More about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.
25 (tie). University of Southern California
Total undergraduate enrollment: 20,790
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $64,726
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about the University of Southern California.
25 (tie). University of Virginia
Total undergraduate enrollment: 17,299
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $21,381 (in-state), $56,837 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the University of Virginia.
22 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,365
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $61,344
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Carnegie Mellon University.
22 (tie). Emory University (GA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,130
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,948
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Emory University.
22 (tie). Georgetown University (DC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,598
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,052
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10
More about Georgetown University.
20 (tie). University of California–Berkeley
Total undergraduate enrollment: 32,143
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $14,226 (in-state), $43,980 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Berkley.
20 (tie). University of California–Los Angeles
Total undergraduate enrollment: 32,119
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $13,804 (in-state); $44,830 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Los Angeles
18 (tie). Columbia University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,832
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $65,524
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the Columbia University.
18 (tie). University of Notre Dame (IN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,973
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,301
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the University of Notre Dame.
17. Cornell University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 15,503
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,200
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Cornell University.
15 (tie). Rice University (TX)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,247
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $54,960
Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1
More about Rice University.
15 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,034
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,590
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4
More about Washington University in St. Louis.
13 (tie). Brown University (RI)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,349
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $65,146
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Brown University.
13 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,111
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,348
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Vanderbilt University.
12. Dartmouth College (NH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,556
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,430
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about Dartmouth College.
10 (tie). Duke University (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,883
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,054
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about Duke University.
10 (tie). Northwestern University (IL)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,494
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,468
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Northwestern University.
9. California Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 987
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,864
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about the California Institute of Technology.
7 (tie). Johns Hopkins University (MD)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,132
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $60,480
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about Johns Hopkins University.
7 (tie). University of Pennsylvania
Total undergraduate enrollment: 9,962
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $63,452
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about the University of Pennsylvania.
6. University of Chicago
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,526
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,940
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 1
More about the University of Chicago.
3 (tie). Harvard University (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,153
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,261
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Harvard University.
3 (tie). Stanford University (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,645
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $56,169
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Stanford University.
3 (tie). Yale University (CT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,536
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $62,250
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Yale University.
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,638
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,986
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
1. Princeton University (NJ)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,321
2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,410
Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1
More about Princeton University.
Update 09/11/22: This slideshow has been updated with the most recent data.