CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|902½
|914½
|887¾
|896¼
|—7
|Mar
|915
|926¼
|901
|908
|—7
|May
|918½
|931½
|907¾
|914¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|901¼
|914¼
|892¾
|899
|—4¾
|Sep
|900
|908¾
|888¾
|894½
|—3¾
|Dec
|903½
|909¼
|889¾
|896
|—3
|Mar
|895½
|900
|890
|890
|—2¾
|May
|882¾
|882¾
|877¾
|877¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|844¾
|846¾
|837¼
|837¼
|—4
|Sep
|801¾
|—4
|Dec
|820
|820
|813¾
|813¾
|—5¾
|Mar
|805
|—5¾
|May
|790¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|764¼
|—5¾
|Est. sales 76,636.
|Wed.’s sales 72,568
|Wed.’s open int 295,898,
|up 5,127
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|670½
|676¾
|666
|669½
|—1
|Mar
|676¼
|683
|673¼
|676
|—
|½
|May
|677
|683¾
|674¼
|677½
|+¼
|Jul
|671½
|677¼
|668¾
|672½
|+¾
|Sep
|625
|629½
|622¾
|626
|+1½
|Dec
|613
|618½
|611½
|614
|+¼
|Mar
|624¼
|625¼
|618¾
|620½
|+¼
|May
|620¼
|624¼
|620
|622½
|+¼
|Jul
|619¾
|623¾
|619
|619¼
|+¼
|Sep
|568¾
|+3
|Dec
|555
|558½
|555
|557¼
|+2½
|Jul
|563
|+2½
|Dec
|521¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 225,554.
|Wed.’s sales 214,930
|Wed.’s open int 1,357,756,
|up 10,478
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|382½
|391¾
|380¾
|382¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|387¼
|392¼
|385
|385¾
|+4
|May
|387½
|+5
|Jul
|390¼
|+5
|Sep
|376¼
|+5
|Dec
|376¼
|+5
|Mar
|368½
|+5
|May
|365¾
|+5
|Jul
|353¾
|+5
|Sep
|369½
|+5
|Jul
|347
|+5
|Sep
|362¾
|+5
|Est. sales 395.
|Wed.’s sales 395
|Wed.’s open int 3,931,
|up 87
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1408¾
|1423¾
|1403¼
|1410¾
|+2
|Jan
|1416
|1432¼
|1414
|1420½
|+4¼
|Mar
|1421
|1436¼
|1418¾
|1424¾
|+4
|May
|1426
|1440
|1422
|1429
|+4
|Jul
|1424¼
|1439½
|1423
|1429½
|+4½
|Aug
|1411
|1420¾
|1407
|1411¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|1376
|1386½
|1371½
|1376½
|+4¾
|Nov
|1360
|1373¼
|1357¾
|1363
|+4½
|Jan
|1362½
|1365
|1361½
|1365
|+4½
|Mar
|1360¾
|1364¼
|1355¾
|1358¾
|+4¾
|May
|1356½
|+5½
|Jul
|1355
|1355¼
|1355
|1355¼
|+5½
|Aug
|1344¾
|+5½
|Sep
|1307
|+5½
|Nov
|1294½
|1294½
|1284½
|1284½
|+4¾
|Jul
|1280½
|+4¾
|Nov
|1241
|+4¾
|Est. sales 276,586.
|Wed.’s sales 253,366
|Wed.’s open int 706,149,
|up 6,838
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|65.65
|67.79
|65.33
|67.48
|+1.96
|Dec
|62.15
|64.09
|61.63
|63.86
|+1.71
|Jan
|61.51
|63.35
|61.06
|63.11
|+1.59
|Mar
|60.83
|62.46
|60.38
|62.24
|+1.47
|May
|60.14
|61.71
|59.66
|61.47
|+1.40
|Jul
|59.28
|60.79
|59.08
|60.55
|+1.35
|Aug
|58.29
|59.91
|58.29
|59.67
|+1.28
|Sep
|57.66
|59.11
|57.53
|58.94
|+1.25
|Oct
|58.25
|58.32
|58.15
|58.21
|+1.21
|Dec
|56.60
|58.00
|56.51
|57.83
|+1.20
|Jan
|57.49
|57.54
|57.43
|57.54
|+1.21
|Mar
|57.35
|57.35
|57.14
|57.14
|+1.25
|May
|57.25
|57.25
|56.84
|56.84
|+1.25
|Jul
|57.00
|57.00
|56.54
|56.54
|+1.29
|Aug
|56.70
|56.70
|56.14
|56.14
|+1.35
|Sep
|56.35
|56.35
|55.72
|55.72
|+1.48
|Oct
|55.85
|55.85
|55.71
|55.71
|+1.89
|Dec
|55.35
|55.57
|55.35
|55.57
|+1.89
|Jul
|55.80
|55.80
|55.75
|55.75
|+2.05
|Oct
|55.90
|55.90
|55.75
|55.81
|+2.15
|Dec
|55.50
|55.63
|55.50
|55.63
|+2.21
|Est. sales 174,134.
|Wed.’s sales 166,483
|Wed.’s open int 404,490
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|422.50
|424.50
|408.00
|409.10
|—12.70
|Dec
|413.10
|416.70
|406.80
|407.20
|—5.50
|Jan
|411.00
|413.70
|404.60
|405.00
|—4.70
|Mar
|406.20
|407.90
|399.60
|400.00
|—4.40
|May
|403.80
|406.10
|397.10
|397.50
|—4.60
|Jul
|404.10
|404.80
|397.30
|397.70
|—4.40
|Aug
|400.30
|400.30
|393.70
|393.90
|—4.10
|Sep
|393.00
|394.60
|388.60
|389.00
|—3.80
|Oct
|386.00
|386.00
|383.00
|383.20
|—3.70
|Dec
|388.20
|389.30
|382.80
|382.90
|—3.60
|Jan
|381.50
|381.50
|381.50
|381.50
|—3.60
|Mar
|377.90
|—3.50
|May
|375.70
|—3.30
|Jul
|375.00
|—2.90
|Aug
|371.90
|—2.50
|Sep
|369.00
|—2.50
|Oct
|366.00
|—2.50
|Dec
|364.90
|—2.50
|Jul
|356.70
|—2.50
|Oct
|356.70
|—2.50
|Dec
|355.70
|—2.50
|Est. sales 136,291.
|Wed.’s sales 129,780
|Wed.’s open int 374,392
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.