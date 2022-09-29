CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 902½ 914½ 887¾ 896¼ —7 Mar 915 926¼ 901 908 —7 May 918½ 931½ 907¾ 914¾ —5¾ Jul 901¼ 914¼ 892¾ 899 —4¾ Sep 900 908¾ 888¾ 894½ —3¾ Dec 903½ 909¼ 889¾ 896 —3 Mar 895½ 900 890 890 —2¾ May 882¾ 882¾ 877¾ 877¾ —2¾ Jul 844¾ 846¾ 837¼ 837¼ —4 Sep 801¾ —4 Dec 820 820 813¾ 813¾ —5¾ Mar 805 —5¾ May 790¾ —5¾ Jul 764¼ —5¾ Est. sales 76,636. Wed.’s sales 72,568 Wed.’s open int 295,898, up 5,127 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 670½ 676¾ 666 669½ —1 Mar 676¼ 683 673¼ 676 — ½ May 677 683¾ 674¼ 677½ +¼ Jul 671½ 677¼ 668¾ 672½ +¾ Sep 625 629½ 622¾ 626 +1½ Dec 613 618½ 611½ 614 +¼ Mar 624¼ 625¼ 618¾ 620½ +¼ May 620¼ 624¼ 620 622½ +¼ Jul 619¾ 623¾ 619 619¼ +¼ Sep 568¾ +3 Dec 555 558½ 555 557¼ +2½ Jul 563 +2½ Dec 521¾ +2½ Est. sales 225,554. Wed.’s sales 214,930 Wed.’s open int 1,357,756, up 10,478 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 382½ 391¾ 380¾ 382¾ +4¾ Mar 387¼ 392¼ 385 385¾ +4 May 387½ +5 Jul 390¼ +5 Sep 376¼ +5 Dec 376¼ +5 Mar 368½ +5 May 365¾ +5 Jul 353¾ +5 Sep 369½ +5 Jul 347 +5 Sep 362¾ +5 Est. sales 395. Wed.’s sales 395 Wed.’s open int 3,931, up 87 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1408¾ 1423¾ 1403¼ 1410¾ +2 Jan 1416 1432¼ 1414 1420½ +4¼ Mar 1421 1436¼ 1418¾ 1424¾ +4 May 1426 1440 1422 1429 +4 Jul 1424¼ 1439½ 1423 1429½ +4½ Aug 1411 1420¾ 1407 1411¼ +4¾ Sep 1376 1386½ 1371½ 1376½ +4¾ Nov 1360 1373¼ 1357¾ 1363 +4½ Jan 1362½ 1365 1361½ 1365 +4½ Mar 1360¾ 1364¼ 1355¾ 1358¾ +4¾ May 1356½ +5½ Jul 1355 1355¼ 1355 1355¼ +5½ Aug 1344¾ +5½ Sep 1307 +5½ Nov 1294½ 1294½ 1284½ 1284½ +4¾ Jul 1280½ +4¾ Nov 1241 +4¾ Est. sales 276,586. Wed.’s sales 253,366 Wed.’s open int 706,149, up 6,838 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 65.65 67.79 65.33 67.48 +1.96 Dec 62.15 64.09 61.63 63.86 +1.71 Jan 61.51 63.35 61.06 63.11 +1.59 Mar 60.83 62.46 60.38 62.24 +1.47 May 60.14 61.71 59.66 61.47 +1.40 Jul 59.28 60.79 59.08 60.55 +1.35 Aug 58.29 59.91 58.29 59.67 +1.28 Sep 57.66 59.11 57.53 58.94 +1.25 Oct 58.25 58.32 58.15 58.21 +1.21 Dec 56.60 58.00 56.51 57.83 +1.20 Jan 57.49 57.54 57.43 57.54 +1.21 Mar 57.35 57.35 57.14 57.14 +1.25 May 57.25 57.25 56.84 56.84 +1.25 Jul 57.00 57.00 56.54 56.54 +1.29 Aug 56.70 56.70 56.14 56.14 +1.35 Sep 56.35 56.35 55.72 55.72 +1.48 Oct 55.85 55.85 55.71 55.71 +1.89 Dec 55.35 55.57 55.35 55.57 +1.89 Jul 55.80 55.80 55.75 55.75 +2.05 Oct 55.90 55.90 55.75 55.81 +2.15 Dec 55.50 55.63 55.50 55.63 +2.21 Est. sales 174,134. Wed.’s sales 166,483 Wed.’s open int 404,490 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 422.50 424.50 408.00 409.10 —12.70 Dec 413.10 416.70 406.80 407.20 —5.50 Jan 411.00 413.70 404.60 405.00 —4.70 Mar 406.20 407.90 399.60 400.00 —4.40 May 403.80 406.10 397.10 397.50 —4.60 Jul 404.10 404.80 397.30 397.70 —4.40 Aug 400.30 400.30 393.70 393.90 —4.10 Sep 393.00 394.60 388.60 389.00 —3.80 Oct 386.00 386.00 383.00 383.20 —3.70 Dec 388.20 389.30 382.80 382.90 —3.60 Jan 381.50 381.50 381.50 381.50 —3.60 Mar 377.90 —3.50 May 375.70 —3.30 Jul 375.00 —2.90 Aug 371.90 —2.50 Sep 369.00 —2.50 Oct 366.00 —2.50 Dec 364.90 —2.50 Jul 356.70 —2.50 Oct 356.70 —2.50 Dec 355.70 —2.50 Est. sales 136,291. Wed.’s sales 129,780 Wed.’s open int 374,392

