CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 877 890¾ 854¼ 858 —22½ Mar 891¼ 904 867¾ 871¼ —22½ May 897¾ 910½ 874½ 877¾ —23 Jul 888 897 863¼ 865½ —22¾ Sep 893¾ 894¼ 862 863½ —23 Dec 889¼ 892 865 867 —22¾ Mar 873½ 873½ 862 862¾ —22½ May 851½ —22 Jul 828 828 811¾ 811¾ —24 Sep 789¼ —24 Dec 789¾ —24 Mar 781 —24 May 766¾ —24 Jul 740¼ —24 Est. sales 65,987. Fri.’s sales 84,239 Fri.’s open int 290,600 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 673¼ 679 665½ 666¼ —10½ Mar 678 683½ 670 670¾ —11 May 679 683½ 670¾ 671½ —10¾ Jul 672¼ 676¾ 664½ 665¼ —10½ Sep 627 628¾ 620¾ 621½ —8¼ Dec 615 616 610 611 —5¾ Mar 620 620¾ 617 617¾ —5¾ May 622 623 620 620 —5¾ Jul 621 621¼ 617 617 —6 Sep 564¼ —5¾ Dec 559½ 559½ 553 553 —5¾ Jul 558¾ —5¾ Dec 520¾ —5¼ Est. sales 209,075. Fri.’s sales 260,759 Fri.’s open int 1,339,625 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 398¾ 399 376½ 378½ —16½ Mar 397 397 383½ 383½ —16¼ May 384 384¼ 384 384¼ —16 Jul 387 —14½ Sep 373 —14½ Dec 373 —14½ Mar 365¼ —14½ May 362½ —14½ Jul 350½ —14½ Sep 366¼ —14½ Jul 343¾ —14½ Sep 359½ —14½ Est. sales 574. Fri.’s sales 510 Fri.’s open int 3,748 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1424½ 1433¾ 1408¼ 1411¼ —14½ Jan 1430¼ 1439¼ 1413¼ 1416¼ —15½ Mar 1432¾ 1441¼ 1416 1418¾ —15¾ May 1435¾ 1443¾ 1419¼ 1421¾ —15¾ Jul 1434¾ 1442¼ 1419 1421 —15¾ Aug 1410¾ 1418½ 1402½ 1403¼ —14¾ Sep 1369¾ 1374½ 1363¾ 1364¾ —13¼ Nov 1354 1364½ 1346¾ 1349½ —12 Jan 1361¼ 1361¼ 1351¾ 1351¾ —12¼ Mar 1344½ 1349¼ 1344½ 1345 —12 May 1345¾ 1345¾ 1341½ 1341½ —11¾ Jul 1339¾ —11½ Aug 1329¼ —11½ Sep 1291½ —11½ Nov 1269¾ 1276 1268 1268 —9¼ Jul 1264 —9¼ Nov 1228 1228 1224½ 1224½ —5¾ Est. sales 196,139. Fri.’s sales 195,110 Fri.’s open int 674,606, up 4,361 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 67.03 67.29 65.65 66.11 —.89 Dec 63.74 63.98 62.00 62.46 —1.22 Jan 62.91 63.13 61.24 61.68 —1.14 Mar 61.88 61.97 60.39 60.82 —1.03 May 61.30 61.30 59.66 60.08 —.98 Jul 59.97 60.28 58.84 59.19 —.93 Aug 59.15 59.21 58.01 58.37 —.85 Sep 58.20 58.41 57.22 57.62 —.80 Oct 57.00 57.68 56.51 56.86 —.79 Dec 56.15 57.25 56.00 56.40 —.78 Jan 56.04 —.80 Mar 55.58 —.84 May 55.24 —.84 Jul 54.81 —.84 Aug 54.34 —.84 Sep 53.78 —.84 Oct 53.31 —.81 Dec 53.17 —.81 Jul 53.19 —.81 Oct 53.15 —.81 Dec 52.94 —.82 Est. sales 135,253. Fri.’s sales 140,987 Fri.’s open int 410,127, up 3,806 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 440.10 442.90 432.10 432.60 —7.30 Dec 423.30 425.90 417.00 417.50 —5.80 Jan 418.10 421.20 412.00 412.60 —5.80 Mar 411.00 414.10 405.60 406.30 —4.80 May 407.10 410.00 402.10 402.80 —4.20 Jul 404.80 408.70 400.70 401.80 —3.90 Aug 399.50 401.20 395.80 396.90 —3.80 Sep 394.00 394.40 390.90 390.90 —3.70 Oct 386.20 388.50 383.90 383.90 —3.40 Dec 387.10 388.90 382.00 383.40 —2.80 Jan 382.00 —2.60 Mar 377.90 —2.60 May 374.40 —2.60 Jul 372.40 —2.60 Aug 368.90 —2.60 Sep 366.00 +.40 Oct 363.00 +.30 Dec 361.90 +.30 Jul 353.70 +.30 Oct 353.70 +.30 Dec 352.70 +.30 Est. sales 112,577. Fri.’s sales 104,461 Fri.’s open int 390,580

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.