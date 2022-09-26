CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|877
|890¾
|854¼
|858
|—22½
|Mar
|891¼
|904
|867¾
|871¼
|—22½
|May
|897¾
|910½
|874½
|877¾
|—23
|Jul
|888
|897
|863¼
|865½
|—22¾
|Sep
|893¾
|894¼
|862
|863½
|—23
|Dec
|889¼
|892
|865
|867
|—22¾
|Mar
|873½
|873½
|862
|862¾
|—22½
|May
|851½
|—22
|Jul
|828
|828
|811¾
|811¾
|—24
|Sep
|789¼
|—24
|Dec
|789¾
|—24
|Mar
|781
|—24
|May
|766¾
|—24
|Jul
|740¼
|—24
|Est. sales 65,987.
|Fri.’s sales 84,239
|Fri.’s open int 290,600
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|673¼
|679
|665½
|666¼
|—10½
|Mar
|678
|683½
|670
|670¾
|—11
|May
|679
|683½
|670¾
|671½
|—10¾
|Jul
|672¼
|676¾
|664½
|665¼
|—10½
|Sep
|627
|628¾
|620¾
|621½
|—8¼
|Dec
|615
|616
|610
|611
|—5¾
|Mar
|620
|620¾
|617
|617¾
|—5¾
|May
|622
|623
|620
|620
|—5¾
|Jul
|621
|621¼
|617
|617
|—6
|Sep
|564¼
|—5¾
|Dec
|559½
|559½
|553
|553
|—5¾
|Jul
|558¾
|—5¾
|Dec
|520¾
|—5¼
|Est. sales 209,075.
|Fri.’s sales 260,759
|Fri.’s open int 1,339,625
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|398¾
|399
|376½
|378½
|—16½
|Mar
|397
|397
|383½
|383½
|—16¼
|May
|384
|384¼
|384
|384¼
|—16
|Jul
|387
|—14½
|Sep
|373
|—14½
|Dec
|373
|—14½
|Mar
|365¼
|—14½
|May
|362½
|—14½
|Jul
|350½
|—14½
|Sep
|366¼
|—14½
|Jul
|343¾
|—14½
|Sep
|359½
|—14½
|Est. sales 574.
|Fri.’s sales 510
|Fri.’s open int 3,748
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1424½
|1433¾
|1408¼
|1411¼
|—14½
|Jan
|1430¼
|1439¼
|1413¼
|1416¼
|—15½
|Mar
|1432¾
|1441¼
|1416
|1418¾
|—15¾
|May
|1435¾
|1443¾
|1419¼
|1421¾
|—15¾
|Jul
|1434¾
|1442¼
|1419
|1421
|—15¾
|Aug
|1410¾
|1418½
|1402½
|1403¼
|—14¾
|Sep
|1369¾
|1374½
|1363¾
|1364¾
|—13¼
|Nov
|1354
|1364½
|1346¾
|1349½
|—12
|Jan
|1361¼
|1361¼
|1351¾
|1351¾
|—12¼
|Mar
|1344½
|1349¼
|1344½
|1345
|—12
|May
|1345¾
|1345¾
|1341½
|1341½
|—11¾
|Jul
|1339¾
|—11½
|Aug
|1329¼
|—11½
|Sep
|1291½
|—11½
|Nov
|1269¾
|1276
|1268
|1268
|—9¼
|Jul
|1264
|—9¼
|Nov
|1228
|1228
|1224½
|1224½
|—5¾
|Est. sales 196,139.
|Fri.’s sales 195,110
|Fri.’s open int 674,606,
|up 4,361
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|67.03
|67.29
|65.65
|66.11
|—.89
|Dec
|63.74
|63.98
|62.00
|62.46
|—1.22
|Jan
|62.91
|63.13
|61.24
|61.68
|—1.14
|Mar
|61.88
|61.97
|60.39
|60.82
|—1.03
|May
|61.30
|61.30
|59.66
|60.08
|—.98
|Jul
|59.97
|60.28
|58.84
|59.19
|—.93
|Aug
|59.15
|59.21
|58.01
|58.37
|—.85
|Sep
|58.20
|58.41
|57.22
|57.62
|—.80
|Oct
|57.00
|57.68
|56.51
|56.86
|—.79
|Dec
|56.15
|57.25
|56.00
|56.40
|—.78
|Jan
|56.04
|—.80
|Mar
|55.58
|—.84
|May
|55.24
|—.84
|Jul
|54.81
|—.84
|Aug
|54.34
|—.84
|Sep
|53.78
|—.84
|Oct
|53.31
|—.81
|Dec
|53.17
|—.81
|Jul
|53.19
|—.81
|Oct
|53.15
|—.81
|Dec
|52.94
|—.82
|Est. sales 135,253.
|Fri.’s sales 140,987
|Fri.’s open int 410,127,
|up 3,806
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|440.10
|442.90
|432.10
|432.60
|—7.30
|Dec
|423.30
|425.90
|417.00
|417.50
|—5.80
|Jan
|418.10
|421.20
|412.00
|412.60
|—5.80
|Mar
|411.00
|414.10
|405.60
|406.30
|—4.80
|May
|407.10
|410.00
|402.10
|402.80
|—4.20
|Jul
|404.80
|408.70
|400.70
|401.80
|—3.90
|Aug
|399.50
|401.20
|395.80
|396.90
|—3.80
|Sep
|394.00
|394.40
|390.90
|390.90
|—3.70
|Oct
|386.20
|388.50
|383.90
|383.90
|—3.40
|Dec
|387.10
|388.90
|382.00
|383.40
|—2.80
|Jan
|382.00
|—2.60
|Mar
|377.90
|—2.60
|May
|374.40
|—2.60
|Jul
|372.40
|—2.60
|Aug
|368.90
|—2.60
|Sep
|366.00
|+.40
|Oct
|363.00
|+.30
|Dec
|361.90
|+.30
|Jul
|353.70
|+.30
|Oct
|353.70
|+.30
|Dec
|352.70
|+.30
|Est. sales 112,577.
|Fri.’s sales 104,461
|Fri.’s open int 390,580
