The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 3:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 896½ 922½ 891 910¾ +7
Mar 908 933¼ 902½ 922 +6¾
May 915¼ 937½ 910 927½ +5¾
Jul 905¾ 920¾ 896¾ 913½ +3¼
Sep 900¾ 914¾ 893¾ 911 +3¾
Dec 898 916¼ 895 912¾ +3¾
Mar 905 907½ 899¾ 907½ +3½
May 896 +3½
Jul 852½ 859 849 856 +3½
Sep 833½
Dec 834 +3½
Mar 825¼ +3½
May 811 +3½
Jul 784½ +1¾
Est. sales 97,550. Wed.’s sales 154,979
Wed.’s open int 288,320, up 2,753
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 683½ 691 681½ 688¼ +2¾
Mar 688¾ 695¾ 686½ 693¼ +3
May 690 696¼ 687¼ 694¼ +3½
Jul 683½ 690¼ 681¾ 688½ +4
Sep 640 645 639 642½ +2
Dec 627 631¼ 624¼ 630 +2¾
Mar 632¼ 637 631¾ 636¾ +2½
May 633½ 639 633 639 +2¼
Jul 632 636¼ 632 636¼ +2¼
Sep 583¾ 585 578¾ 580½ +1¼
Dec 571¾ 573 567¼ 568¾
Jul 574½
Dec 536
Est. sales 149,552. Wed.’s sales 215,287
Wed.’s open int 1,334,786, up 3,945
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 418 419¾ 411 417 ¾
Mar 420 420¾ 416¾ 420 ¼
May 417½ 422½ 417½ 422½ ¼
Jul 422½ 423½ 422 423½
Sep 408¾
Dec 408¾
Mar 401
May 398¼
Jul 386¼
Sep 402
Jul 379½
Sep 395¼
Est. sales 259. Wed.’s sales 297
Wed.’s open int 3,749, up 16
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1456½ 1476 1448¾ 1457 —4¼
Jan 1462 1481 1454¼ 1463¼ —3¾
Mar 1464½ 1482¾ 1456 1465 —3½
May 1465½ 1484 1458¾ 1467¾ —3
Jul 1464¾ 1482½ 1457½ 1467¼ —2½
Aug 1440¼ 1459¼ 1440 1446½ —1
Sep 1407¾ 1415½ 1398¾ 1403¾ ½
Nov 1379¾ 1394½ 1372½ 1384½
Jan 1386½ ¼
Mar 1378 1378¼ 1378 1378¼
May 1380 1380 1373½ 1374 +1
Jul 1371½
Aug 1361
Sep 1323¼
Nov 1300 1300 1297 1298½
Jul 1294½
Nov 1250 1251½ 1250 1251½ —1
Est. sales 178,256. Wed.’s sales 173,131
Wed.’s open int 662,733, up 6,423
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 67.82 69.66 67.13 69.43 +1.60
Dec 65.00 66.76 64.33 66.46 +1.46
Jan 64.09 65.75 63.47 65.47 +1.37
Mar 63.11 64.68 62.50 64.40 +1.31
May 62.24 63.69 61.63 63.49 +1.27
Jul 61.25 62.73 60.75 62.46 +1.23
Aug 59.79 61.66 59.79 61.46 +1.16
Sep 59.71 60.61 59.71 60.60 +1.13
Oct 59.19 59.70 59.10 59.70 +1.01
Dec 58.75 59.51 58.64 59.25 +.97
Jan 59.00 59.00 58.90 58.90 +.93
Mar 58.46 +.89
May 58.12 +.90
Jul 57.70 +.77
Aug 57.23 +.77
Sep 56.67 +.77
Oct 56.12 +.80
Dec 55.98 +.80
Jul 55.98 +.80
Oct 55.94 +.80
Dec 55.75 +.77
Est. sales 100,051. Wed.’s sales 102,150
Wed.’s open int 405,279, up 913
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 454.30 463.70 444.50 445.90 —8.80
Dec 438.50 443.80 427.90 428.90 —9.90
Jan 431.30 435.90 421.50 423.00 —8.40
Mar 422.30 426.40 413.40 414.60 —7.40
May 417.00 421.20 408.60 410.20 —6.60
Jul 415.20 419.50 407.30 408.90 —6.30
Aug 409.90 413.80 402.10 403.70 —6.20
Sep 403.30 406.50 396.10 397.30 —6.00
Oct 395.30 395.30 389.10 390.00 —5.30
Dec 394.00 397.50 386.80 388.90 —5.10
Jan 387.10 —4.90
Mar 383.00 —5.10
May 379.50 —5.10
Jul 377.50 —5.10
Aug 374.00 —5.10
Sep 368.10 —5.10
Oct 364.30 —3.80
Dec 365.00 365.00 362.80 362.80 —4.80
Jul 354.60 —4.80
Oct 354.60 —4.80
Dec 353.20 —4.10
Est. sales 121,389. Wed.’s sales 122,858
Wed.’s open int 392,529, up 17

