CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|896½
|922½
|891
|910¾
|+7
|Mar
|908
|933¼
|902½
|922
|+6¾
|May
|915¼
|937½
|910
|927½
|+5¾
|Jul
|905¾
|920¾
|896¾
|913½
|+3¼
|Sep
|900¾
|914¾
|893¾
|911
|+3¾
|Dec
|898
|916¼
|895
|912¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|905
|907½
|899¾
|907½
|+3½
|May
|896
|+3½
|Jul
|852½
|859
|849
|856
|+3½
|Sep
|833½
|Dec
|834
|+3½
|Mar
|825¼
|+3½
|May
|811
|+3½
|Jul
|784½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 97,550.
|Wed.’s sales 154,979
|Wed.’s open int 288,320,
|up 2,753
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|683½
|691
|681½
|688¼
|+2¾
|Mar
|688¾
|695¾
|686½
|693¼
|+3
|May
|690
|696¼
|687¼
|694¼
|+3½
|Jul
|683½
|690¼
|681¾
|688½
|+4
|Sep
|640
|645
|639
|642½
|+2
|Dec
|627
|631¼
|624¼
|630
|+2¾
|Mar
|632¼
|637
|631¾
|636¾
|+2½
|May
|633½
|639
|633
|639
|+2¼
|Jul
|632
|636¼
|632
|636¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|583¾
|585
|578¾
|580½
|+1¼
|Dec
|571¾
|573
|567¼
|568¾
|+½
|Jul
|574½
|+½
|Dec
|536
|+½
|Est. sales 149,552.
|Wed.’s sales 215,287
|Wed.’s open int 1,334,786,
|up 3,945
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|418
|419¾
|411
|417
|—
|¾
|Mar
|420
|420¾
|416¾
|420
|—
|¼
|May
|417½
|422½
|417½
|422½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|422½
|423½
|422
|423½
|Sep
|408¾
|Dec
|408¾
|Mar
|401
|May
|398¼
|Jul
|386¼
|Sep
|402
|Jul
|379½
|Sep
|395¼
|Est. sales 259.
|Wed.’s sales 297
|Wed.’s open int 3,749,
|up 16
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1456½
|1476
|1448¾
|1457
|—4¼
|Jan
|1462
|1481
|1454¼
|1463¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|1464½
|1482¾
|1456
|1465
|—3½
|May
|1465½
|1484
|1458¾
|1467¾
|—3
|Jul
|1464¾
|1482½
|1457½
|1467¼
|—2½
|Aug
|1440¼
|1459¼
|1440
|1446½
|—1
|Sep
|1407¾
|1415½
|1398¾
|1403¾
|—
|½
|Nov
|1379¾
|1394½
|1372½
|1384½
|+¼
|Jan
|1386½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1378
|1378¼
|1378
|1378¼
|+¾
|May
|1380
|1380
|1373½
|1374
|+1
|Jul
|1371½
|+¾
|Aug
|1361
|+¾
|Sep
|1323¼
|+¾
|Nov
|1300
|1300
|1297
|1298½
|Jul
|1294½
|Nov
|1250
|1251½
|1250
|1251½
|—1
|Est. sales 178,256.
|Wed.’s sales 173,131
|Wed.’s open int 662,733,
|up 6,423
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|67.82
|69.66
|67.13
|69.43
|+1.60
|Dec
|65.00
|66.76
|64.33
|66.46
|+1.46
|Jan
|64.09
|65.75
|63.47
|65.47
|+1.37
|Mar
|63.11
|64.68
|62.50
|64.40
|+1.31
|May
|62.24
|63.69
|61.63
|63.49
|+1.27
|Jul
|61.25
|62.73
|60.75
|62.46
|+1.23
|Aug
|59.79
|61.66
|59.79
|61.46
|+1.16
|Sep
|59.71
|60.61
|59.71
|60.60
|+1.13
|Oct
|59.19
|59.70
|59.10
|59.70
|+1.01
|Dec
|58.75
|59.51
|58.64
|59.25
|+.97
|Jan
|59.00
|59.00
|58.90
|58.90
|+.93
|Mar
|58.46
|+.89
|May
|58.12
|+.90
|Jul
|57.70
|+.77
|Aug
|57.23
|+.77
|Sep
|56.67
|+.77
|Oct
|56.12
|+.80
|Dec
|55.98
|+.80
|Jul
|55.98
|+.80
|Oct
|55.94
|+.80
|Dec
|55.75
|+.77
|Est. sales 100,051.
|Wed.’s sales 102,150
|Wed.’s open int 405,279,
|up 913
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|454.30
|463.70
|444.50
|445.90
|—8.80
|Dec
|438.50
|443.80
|427.90
|428.90
|—9.90
|Jan
|431.30
|435.90
|421.50
|423.00
|—8.40
|Mar
|422.30
|426.40
|413.40
|414.60
|—7.40
|May
|417.00
|421.20
|408.60
|410.20
|—6.60
|Jul
|415.20
|419.50
|407.30
|408.90
|—6.30
|Aug
|409.90
|413.80
|402.10
|403.70
|—6.20
|Sep
|403.30
|406.50
|396.10
|397.30
|—6.00
|Oct
|395.30
|395.30
|389.10
|390.00
|—5.30
|Dec
|394.00
|397.50
|386.80
|388.90
|—5.10
|Jan
|387.10
|—4.90
|Mar
|383.00
|—5.10
|May
|379.50
|—5.10
|Jul
|377.50
|—5.10
|Aug
|374.00
|—5.10
|Sep
|368.10
|—5.10
|Oct
|364.30
|—3.80
|Dec
|365.00
|365.00
|362.80
|362.80
|—4.80
|Jul
|354.60
|—4.80
|Oct
|354.60
|—4.80
|Dec
|353.20
|—4.10
|Est. sales 121,389.
|Wed.’s sales 122,858
|Wed.’s open int 392,529,
|up 17
