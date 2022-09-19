CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 857¼ 861¼ 819¼ 830½ —29¼ Mar 871 875 835¼ 846½ —28¼ May 880¼ 882 845¼ 855¾ —28¼ Jul 873¾ 873¾ 839½ 850¾ —25 Sep 870 870 843 853 —23¾ Dec 876 876 850¼ 859 —23¼ Mar 873½ 873½ 849 858 —22½ May 851 —21¾ Jul 810 814½ 808¾ 814½ —20¼ Sep 801 —20¼ Dec 782¼ —20¼ Mar 773½ —20¼ May 759¼ —20¼ Jul 734½ —20¼ Est. sales 64,804. Fri.’s sales 72,183 Fri.’s open int 284,443 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 675¾ 680 668¼ 678¼ +1 Mar 681 686 674 683½ +½ May 681¼ 686¼ 675 684¼ +¾ Jul 675¾ 680 670 678½ +1 Sep 634½ 636 629½ 635¼ +1¾ Dec 620 623¼ 617 622 +2 Mar 629¾ 629¾ 625 628¾ +1¾ May 629 631 628½ 631 +1¾ Jul 624¼ 628 624¼ 628 +1½ Sep 575½ +2¼ Dec 564½ 565½ 563¼ 564½ +2½ Jul 570¼ +2½ Dec 530½ 535½ 530½ 531¾ +4¼ Est. sales 146,555. Fri.’s sales 193,433 Fri.’s open int 1,320,567, up 3,162 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 396¼ 406 396¼ 402¼ +6¼ Mar 408¼ 409 402½ 405 +5 May 408 +5¼ Jul 408¾ +5¼ Sep 394 +5½ Dec 394 +5½ Mar 386¼ +5½ May 383½ +5½ Jul 371½ +5½ Sep 387¼ +5½ Jul 364¾ +5½ Sep 380½ +5½ Est. sales 222. Fri.’s sales 209 Fri.’s open int 3,811, up 44 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1446 1465¾ 1438¼ 1461¼ +12¾ Jan 1452¼ 1472 1444¾ 1467½ +12¼ Mar 1453¾ 1472 1445½ 1469¼ +13¼ May 1453 1472¼ 1448¼ 1471¼ +14¼ Jul 1455½ 1469¾ 1445¾ 1469½ +15¼ Aug 1434¾ 1447¼ 1422¼ 1447¼ +16½ Sep 1397¼ 1402 1397¼ 1402 +16¾ Nov 1364¼ 1383 1359½ 1382¾ +16¾ Jan 1374¾ 1385¼ 1373¾ 1385¼ +16¾ Mar 1365¼ 1377½ 1365¼ 1377½ +17¾ May 1373¾ +19 Jul 1371¾ +19½ Aug 1361¼ +19½ Sep 1323½ +19½ Nov 1295½ +13¾ Jul 1291½ +13¾ Nov 1249½ +13¾ Est. sales 132,852. Fri.’s sales 141,987 Fri.’s open int 651,606 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 68.74 69.10 67.49 68.00 —.66 Dec 66.02 66.39 64.67 65.16 —.80 Jan 64.93 65.32 63.66 64.22 —.67 Mar 63.88 64.20 62.56 63.17 —.59 May 62.97 63.23 61.71 62.32 —.57 Jul 62.07 62.25 60.86 61.39 —.55 Aug 61.17 61.17 60.22 60.48 —.54 Sep 60.34 60.34 59.62 59.66 —.55 Oct 59.44 59.54 58.87 58.87 —.56 Dec 59.13 59.15 57.94 58.45 —.54 Jan 58.13 —.45 Mar 57.74 —.37 May 57.37 —.39 Jul 57.08 —.39 Aug 56.60 —.39 Sep 56.02 —.39 Oct 55.51 —.39 Dec 55.38 —.39 Jul 55.38 —.39 Oct 55.34 —.39 Dec 55.14 —.38 Est. sales 80,450. Fri.’s sales 116,398 Fri.’s open int 400,224, up 3,228 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 429.00 439.60 428.10 438.20 +8.60 Dec 421.00 430.80 420.20 429.30 +7.60 Jan 415.60 425.70 414.90 424.60 +8.20 Mar 407.50 417.90 407.40 416.80 +7.90 May 405.30 414.00 404.60 413.20 +8.00 Jul 405.80 413.10 405.20 412.40 +8.10 Aug 401.70 408.40 401.20 407.90 +8.30 Sep 394.90 401.50 394.90 401.50 +8.60 Oct 391.00 394.00 391.00 394.00 +9.20 Dec 385.40 392.90 385.10 392.90 +9.80 Jan 390.80 +10.40 Mar 387.00 +9.90 May 384.60 +9.00 Jul 383.70 +8.80 Aug 380.40 +9.50 Sep 374.50 +9.50 Oct 369.40 +3.40 Dec 366.00 366.00 366.00 366.00 Jul 357.80 Oct 357.80 Dec 355.70 Est. sales 87,331. Fri.’s sales 116,398 Fri.’s open int 382,022, up 808

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.