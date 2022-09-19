CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|857¼
|861¼
|819¼
|830½
|—29¼
|Mar
|871
|875
|835¼
|846½
|—28¼
|May
|880¼
|882
|845¼
|855¾
|—28¼
|Jul
|873¾
|873¾
|839½
|850¾
|—25
|Sep
|870
|870
|843
|853
|—23¾
|Dec
|876
|876
|850¼
|859
|—23¼
|Mar
|873½
|873½
|849
|858
|—22½
|May
|851
|—21¾
|Jul
|810
|814½
|808¾
|814½
|—20¼
|Sep
|801
|—20¼
|Dec
|782¼
|—20¼
|Mar
|773½
|—20¼
|May
|759¼
|—20¼
|Jul
|734½
|—20¼
|Est. sales 64,804.
|Fri.’s sales 72,183
|Fri.’s open int 284,443
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|675¾
|680
|668¼
|678¼
|+1
|Mar
|681
|686
|674
|683½
|+½
|May
|681¼
|686¼
|675
|684¼
|+¾
|Jul
|675¾
|680
|670
|678½
|+1
|Sep
|634½
|636
|629½
|635¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|620
|623¼
|617
|622
|+2
|Mar
|629¾
|629¾
|625
|628¾
|+1¾
|May
|629
|631
|628½
|631
|+1¾
|Jul
|624¼
|628
|624¼
|628
|+1½
|Sep
|575½
|+2¼
|Dec
|564½
|565½
|563¼
|564½
|+2½
|Jul
|570¼
|+2½
|Dec
|530½
|535½
|530½
|531¾
|+4¼
|Est. sales 146,555.
|Fri.’s sales 193,433
|Fri.’s open int 1,320,567,
|up 3,162
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|396¼
|406
|396¼
|402¼
|+6¼
|Mar
|408¼
|409
|402½
|405
|+5
|May
|408
|+5¼
|Jul
|408¾
|+5¼
|Sep
|394
|+5½
|Dec
|394
|+5½
|Mar
|386¼
|+5½
|May
|383½
|+5½
|Jul
|371½
|+5½
|Sep
|387¼
|+5½
|Jul
|364¾
|+5½
|Sep
|380½
|+5½
|Est. sales 222.
|Fri.’s sales 209
|Fri.’s open int 3,811,
|up 44
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1446
|1465¾
|1438¼
|1461¼
|+12¾
|Jan
|1452¼
|1472
|1444¾
|1467½
|+12¼
|Mar
|1453¾
|1472
|1445½
|1469¼
|+13¼
|May
|1453
|1472¼
|1448¼
|1471¼
|+14¼
|Jul
|1455½
|1469¾
|1445¾
|1469½
|+15¼
|Aug
|1434¾
|1447¼
|1422¼
|1447¼
|+16½
|Sep
|1397¼
|1402
|1397¼
|1402
|+16¾
|Nov
|1364¼
|1383
|1359½
|1382¾
|+16¾
|Jan
|1374¾
|1385¼
|1373¾
|1385¼
|+16¾
|Mar
|1365¼
|1377½
|1365¼
|1377½
|+17¾
|May
|1373¾
|+19
|Jul
|1371¾
|+19½
|Aug
|1361¼
|+19½
|Sep
|1323½
|+19½
|Nov
|1295½
|+13¾
|Jul
|1291½
|+13¾
|Nov
|1249½
|+13¾
|Est. sales 132,852.
|Fri.’s sales 141,987
|Fri.’s open int 651,606
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|68.74
|69.10
|67.49
|68.00
|—.66
|Dec
|66.02
|66.39
|64.67
|65.16
|—.80
|Jan
|64.93
|65.32
|63.66
|64.22
|—.67
|Mar
|63.88
|64.20
|62.56
|63.17
|—.59
|May
|62.97
|63.23
|61.71
|62.32
|—.57
|Jul
|62.07
|62.25
|60.86
|61.39
|—.55
|Aug
|61.17
|61.17
|60.22
|60.48
|—.54
|Sep
|60.34
|60.34
|59.62
|59.66
|—.55
|Oct
|59.44
|59.54
|58.87
|58.87
|—.56
|Dec
|59.13
|59.15
|57.94
|58.45
|—.54
|Jan
|58.13
|—.45
|Mar
|57.74
|—.37
|May
|57.37
|—.39
|Jul
|57.08
|—.39
|Aug
|56.60
|—.39
|Sep
|56.02
|—.39
|Oct
|55.51
|—.39
|Dec
|55.38
|—.39
|Jul
|55.38
|—.39
|Oct
|55.34
|—.39
|Dec
|55.14
|—.38
|Est. sales 80,450.
|Fri.’s sales 116,398
|Fri.’s open int 400,224,
|up 3,228
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|429.00
|439.60
|428.10
|438.20
|+8.60
|Dec
|421.00
|430.80
|420.20
|429.30
|+7.60
|Jan
|415.60
|425.70
|414.90
|424.60
|+8.20
|Mar
|407.50
|417.90
|407.40
|416.80
|+7.90
|May
|405.30
|414.00
|404.60
|413.20
|+8.00
|Jul
|405.80
|413.10
|405.20
|412.40
|+8.10
|Aug
|401.70
|408.40
|401.20
|407.90
|+8.30
|Sep
|394.90
|401.50
|394.90
|401.50
|+8.60
|Oct
|391.00
|394.00
|391.00
|394.00
|+9.20
|Dec
|385.40
|392.90
|385.10
|392.90
|+9.80
|Jan
|390.80
|+10.40
|Mar
|387.00
|+9.90
|May
|384.60
|+9.00
|Jul
|383.70
|+8.80
|Aug
|380.40
|+9.50
|Sep
|374.50
|+9.50
|Oct
|369.40
|+3.40
|Dec
|366.00
|366.00
|366.00
|366.00
|Jul
|357.80
|Oct
|357.80
|Dec
|355.70
|Est. sales 87,331.
|Fri.’s sales 116,398
|Fri.’s open int 382,022,
|up 808
