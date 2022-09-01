CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 802¾ 806 773 775½ —33½ Dec 828¼ 835 791¼ 794¼ —37¼ Mar 844¾ 850¾ 808¼ 811¼ —36½ May 853¾ 858¾ 818½ 821 —35¾ Jul 854 859¾ 820¼ 823 —35¼ Sep 862½ 866 829½ 829¾ —35¼ Dec 872¼ 875½ 838¼ 840½ —35 Mar 874¾ 876¼ 843½ 843½ —34¾ May 839 —34½ Jul 816 816 802¼ 802¼ —33¾ Sep 788½ —33¾ Dec 767½ —33¾ Mar 757½ —33¾ May 743¼ —33¾ Jul 711 —33¾ Est. sales 79,329. Wed.’s sales 78,224 Wed.’s open int 290,785, up 2,240 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 671 673¾ 655 658¼ —15½ Dec 670 672¾ 654 658 —12½ Mar 676 678½ 660¼ 663¾ —12¾ May 677¾ 680 662½ 666 —12¼ Jul 674¼ 677 658½ 661½ —12¾ Sep 634¼ 634½ 619 619¾ —12¼ Dec 618¼ 624½ 608 609 —11¼ Mar 627¾ 630 615½ 616 —11½ May 623¼ 623¼ 619 619 —11¼ Jul 623 628¼ 617¼ 617¼ —11¼ Sep 561¾ —11 Dec 566½ 570 550½ 550½ —11 Jul 556¼ —11 Dec 534 534 520½ 520½ —12 Est. sales 219,380. Wed.’s sales 237,982 Wed.’s open int 1,272,084, up 4,349 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 404½ 404½ 354½ 386 —18¾ Dec 394¼ 397 372 377 —18¾ Mar 398 398 377½ 382 —18½ May 385¾ —17 Jul 385 —16¼ Sep 365¾ —16¼ Dec 365¾ —16¼ Mar 358 —16¼ May 355¼ —16¼ Jul 343¼ —16¼ Sep 359 —16¼ Est. sales 434. Wed.’s sales 251 Wed.’s open int 3,316, up 78 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1511¼ 1511¼ 1469 1472¾ —34¾ Nov 1420 1433 1390 1394¾ —27¾ Jan 1425¼ 1437¾ 1395¼ 1399¾ —28 Mar 1428¼ 1439½ 1398 1402½ —27½ May 1430½ 1440¾ 1400¼ 1404½ —27 Jul 1428 1437½ 1399 1403¼ —26½ Aug 1411½ 1411¾ 1387 1387 —24¾ Sep 1369¾ 1369¾ 1349 1350½ —21½ Nov 1352¼ 1359¾ 1333½ 1335¼ —20¼ Jan 1338¼ —20 Mar 1331¾ —19¾ May 1328¾ —19¾ Jul 1326¾ —19¾ Aug 1316¼ —19¾ Sep 1278½ —19¾ Nov 1252 1252 1247½ 1249¾ —12¾ Jul 1245¾ —12¾ Nov 1204 —10½ Est. sales 123,503. Wed.’s sales 109,560 Wed.’s open int 608,283, up 2,359 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 73.20 73.20 68.37 68.52 —4.22 Oct 68.90 69.34 65.16 65.27 —3.63 Dec 67.38 68.00 63.49 63.59 —3.89 Jan 66.47 67.00 62.64 62.77 —3.79 Mar 65.44 65.93 61.72 61.84 —3.66 May 64.62 64.83 60.98 61.07 —3.57 Jul 63.60 64.10 60.14 60.19 —3.51 Aug 62.61 63.06 59.29 59.34 —3.34 Sep 60.39 60.39 58.60 58.60 —3.17 Oct 58.97 59.07 57.90 57.90 —3.00 Dec 60.61 60.61 57.52 57.63 —2.94 Jan 57.34 —2.89 Mar 57.00 —2.87 May 56.77 —2.86 Jul 56.54 —2.85 Aug 56.15 —2.77 Sep 55.59 —2.77 Oct 55.50 55.50 55.24 55.24 —2.72 Dec 56.50 56.50 55.18 55.18 —2.65 Jul 56.50 56.50 55.20 55.20 —2.63 Oct 56.25 56.25 55.25 55.26 —2.51 Dec 56.25 56.25 55.04 55.04 —2.52 Est. sales 157,983. Wed.’s sales 89,987 Wed.’s open int 394,321, up 3,525 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 460.00 462.40 451.20 452.00 —6.90 Oct 421.50 429.00 419.40 422.60 +1.90 Dec 415.40 422.60 412.20 415.30 +.20 Jan 410.10 417.00 407.40 410.00 +.10 Mar 401.80 408.90 399.90 401.80 +.20 May 398.40 405.60 396.90 398.30 +.20 Jul 397.60 405.00 396.50 397.90 +.30 Aug 397.20 401.40 393.50 394.60 +.20 Sep 390.00 393.20 389.50 389.70 Oct 386.30 387.00 383.10 383.20 Dec 386.30 389.20 381.30 382.70 Jan 380.10 —.10 Mar 375.50 —.20 May 372.70 —.20 Jul 371.40 —.20 Aug 369.60 —.20 Sep 360.80 —.20 Oct 358.70 +.10 Dec 360.80 360.80 358.50 358.50 Jul 350.30 Oct 350.30 Dec 348.50 Est. sales 82,077. Wed.’s sales 87,055 Wed.’s open int 391,658, up 481

