CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|802¾
|806
|773
|775½
|—33½
|Dec
|828¼
|835
|791¼
|794¼
|—37¼
|Mar
|844¾
|850¾
|808¼
|811¼
|—36½
|May
|853¾
|858¾
|818½
|821
|—35¾
|Jul
|854
|859¾
|820¼
|823
|—35¼
|Sep
|862½
|866
|829½
|829¾
|—35¼
|Dec
|872¼
|875½
|838¼
|840½
|—35
|Mar
|874¾
|876¼
|843½
|843½
|—34¾
|May
|839
|—34½
|Jul
|816
|816
|802¼
|802¼
|—33¾
|Sep
|788½
|—33¾
|Dec
|767½
|—33¾
|Mar
|757½
|—33¾
|May
|743¼
|—33¾
|Jul
|711
|—33¾
|Est. sales 79,329.
|Wed.’s sales 78,224
|Wed.’s open int 290,785,
|up 2,240
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|671
|673¾
|655
|658¼
|—15½
|Dec
|670
|672¾
|654
|658
|—12½
|Mar
|676
|678½
|660¼
|663¾
|—12¾
|May
|677¾
|680
|662½
|666
|—12¼
|Jul
|674¼
|677
|658½
|661½
|—12¾
|Sep
|634¼
|634½
|619
|619¾
|—12¼
|Dec
|618¼
|624½
|608
|609
|—11¼
|Mar
|627¾
|630
|615½
|616
|—11½
|May
|623¼
|623¼
|619
|619
|—11¼
|Jul
|623
|628¼
|617¼
|617¼
|—11¼
|Sep
|561¾
|—11
|Dec
|566½
|570
|550½
|550½
|—11
|Jul
|556¼
|—11
|Dec
|534
|534
|520½
|520½
|—12
|Est. sales 219,380.
|Wed.’s sales 237,982
|Wed.’s open int 1,272,084,
|up 4,349
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|404½
|404½
|354½
|386
|—18¾
|Dec
|394¼
|397
|372
|377
|—18¾
|Mar
|398
|398
|377½
|382
|—18½
|May
|385¾
|—17
|Jul
|385
|—16¼
|Sep
|365¾
|—16¼
|Dec
|365¾
|—16¼
|Mar
|358
|—16¼
|May
|355¼
|—16¼
|Jul
|343¼
|—16¼
|Sep
|359
|—16¼
|Est. sales 434.
|Wed.’s sales 251
|Wed.’s open int 3,316,
|up 78
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1511¼
|1511¼
|1469
|1472¾
|—34¾
|Nov
|1420
|1433
|1390
|1394¾
|—27¾
|Jan
|1425¼
|1437¾
|1395¼
|1399¾
|—28
|Mar
|1428¼
|1439½
|1398
|1402½
|—27½
|May
|1430½
|1440¾
|1400¼
|1404½
|—27
|Jul
|1428
|1437½
|1399
|1403¼
|—26½
|Aug
|1411½
|1411¾
|1387
|1387
|—24¾
|Sep
|1369¾
|1369¾
|1349
|1350½
|—21½
|Nov
|1352¼
|1359¾
|1333½
|1335¼
|—20¼
|Jan
|1338¼
|—20
|Mar
|1331¾
|—19¾
|May
|1328¾
|—19¾
|Jul
|1326¾
|—19¾
|Aug
|1316¼
|—19¾
|Sep
|1278½
|—19¾
|Nov
|1252
|1252
|1247½
|1249¾
|—12¾
|Jul
|1245¾
|—12¾
|Nov
|1204
|—10½
|Est. sales 123,503.
|Wed.’s sales 109,560
|Wed.’s open int 608,283,
|up 2,359
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|73.20
|73.20
|68.37
|68.52
|—4.22
|Oct
|68.90
|69.34
|65.16
|65.27
|—3.63
|Dec
|67.38
|68.00
|63.49
|63.59
|—3.89
|Jan
|66.47
|67.00
|62.64
|62.77
|—3.79
|Mar
|65.44
|65.93
|61.72
|61.84
|—3.66
|May
|64.62
|64.83
|60.98
|61.07
|—3.57
|Jul
|63.60
|64.10
|60.14
|60.19
|—3.51
|Aug
|62.61
|63.06
|59.29
|59.34
|—3.34
|Sep
|60.39
|60.39
|58.60
|58.60
|—3.17
|Oct
|58.97
|59.07
|57.90
|57.90
|—3.00
|Dec
|60.61
|60.61
|57.52
|57.63
|—2.94
|Jan
|57.34
|—2.89
|Mar
|57.00
|—2.87
|May
|56.77
|—2.86
|Jul
|56.54
|—2.85
|Aug
|56.15
|—2.77
|Sep
|55.59
|—2.77
|Oct
|55.50
|55.50
|55.24
|55.24
|—2.72
|Dec
|56.50
|56.50
|55.18
|55.18
|—2.65
|Jul
|56.50
|56.50
|55.20
|55.20
|—2.63
|Oct
|56.25
|56.25
|55.25
|55.26
|—2.51
|Dec
|56.25
|56.25
|55.04
|55.04
|—2.52
|Est. sales 157,983.
|Wed.’s sales 89,987
|Wed.’s open int 394,321,
|up 3,525
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|460.00
|462.40
|451.20
|452.00
|—6.90
|Oct
|421.50
|429.00
|419.40
|422.60
|+1.90
|Dec
|415.40
|422.60
|412.20
|415.30
|+.20
|Jan
|410.10
|417.00
|407.40
|410.00
|+.10
|Mar
|401.80
|408.90
|399.90
|401.80
|+.20
|May
|398.40
|405.60
|396.90
|398.30
|+.20
|Jul
|397.60
|405.00
|396.50
|397.90
|+.30
|Aug
|397.20
|401.40
|393.50
|394.60
|+.20
|Sep
|390.00
|393.20
|389.50
|389.70
|Oct
|386.30
|387.00
|383.10
|383.20
|Dec
|386.30
|389.20
|381.30
|382.70
|Jan
|380.10
|—.10
|Mar
|375.50
|—.20
|May
|372.70
|—.20
|Jul
|371.40
|—.20
|Aug
|369.60
|—.20
|Sep
|360.80
|—.20
|Oct
|358.70
|+.10
|Dec
|360.80
|360.80
|358.50
|358.50
|Jul
|350.30
|Oct
|350.30
|Dec
|348.50
|Est. sales 82,077.
|Wed.’s sales 87,055
|Wed.’s open int 391,658,
|up 481
