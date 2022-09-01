RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 3:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 802¾ 806 773 775½ —33½
Dec 828¼ 835 791¼ 794¼ —37¼
Mar 844¾ 850¾ 808¼ 811¼ —36½
May 853¾ 858¾ 818½ 821 —35¾
Jul 854 859¾ 820¼ 823 —35¼
Sep 862½ 866 829½ 829¾ —35¼
Dec 872¼ 875½ 838¼ 840½ —35
Mar 874¾ 876¼ 843½ 843½ —34¾
May 839 —34½
Jul 816 816 802¼ 802¼ —33¾
Sep 788½ —33¾
Dec 767½ —33¾
Mar 757½ —33¾
May 743¼ —33¾
Jul 711 —33¾
Est. sales 79,329. Wed.’s sales 78,224
Wed.’s open int 290,785, up 2,240
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 671 673¾ 655 658¼ —15½
Dec 670 672¾ 654 658 —12½
Mar 676 678½ 660¼ 663¾ —12¾
May 677¾ 680 662½ 666 —12¼
Jul 674¼ 677 658½ 661½ —12¾
Sep 634¼ 634½ 619 619¾ —12¼
Dec 618¼ 624½ 608 609 —11¼
Mar 627¾ 630 615½ 616 —11½
May 623¼ 623¼ 619 619 —11¼
Jul 623 628¼ 617¼ 617¼ —11¼
Sep 561¾ —11
Dec 566½ 570 550½ 550½ —11
Jul 556¼ —11
Dec 534 534 520½ 520½ —12
Est. sales 219,380. Wed.’s sales 237,982
Wed.’s open int 1,272,084, up 4,349
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 404½ 404½ 354½ 386 —18¾
Dec 394¼ 397 372 377 —18¾
Mar 398 398 377½ 382 —18½
May 385¾ —17
Jul 385 —16¼
Sep 365¾ —16¼
Dec 365¾ —16¼
Mar 358 —16¼
May 355¼ —16¼
Jul 343¼ —16¼
Sep 359 —16¼
Est. sales 434. Wed.’s sales 251
Wed.’s open int 3,316, up 78
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1511¼ 1511¼ 1469 1472¾ —34¾
Nov 1420 1433 1390 1394¾ —27¾
Jan 1425¼ 1437¾ 1395¼ 1399¾ —28
Mar 1428¼ 1439½ 1398 1402½ —27½
May 1430½ 1440¾ 1400¼ 1404½ —27
Jul 1428 1437½ 1399 1403¼ —26½
Aug 1411½ 1411¾ 1387 1387 —24¾
Sep 1369¾ 1369¾ 1349 1350½ —21½
Nov 1352¼ 1359¾ 1333½ 1335¼ —20¼
Jan 1338¼ —20
Mar 1331¾ —19¾
May 1328¾ —19¾
Jul 1326¾ —19¾
Aug 1316¼ —19¾
Sep 1278½ —19¾
Nov 1252 1252 1247½ 1249¾ —12¾
Jul 1245¾ —12¾
Nov 1204 —10½
Est. sales 123,503. Wed.’s sales 109,560
Wed.’s open int 608,283, up 2,359
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 73.20 73.20 68.37 68.52 —4.22
Oct 68.90 69.34 65.16 65.27 —3.63
Dec 67.38 68.00 63.49 63.59 —3.89
Jan 66.47 67.00 62.64 62.77 —3.79
Mar 65.44 65.93 61.72 61.84 —3.66
May 64.62 64.83 60.98 61.07 —3.57
Jul 63.60 64.10 60.14 60.19 —3.51
Aug 62.61 63.06 59.29 59.34 —3.34
Sep 60.39 60.39 58.60 58.60 —3.17
Oct 58.97 59.07 57.90 57.90 —3.00
Dec 60.61 60.61 57.52 57.63 —2.94
Jan 57.34 —2.89
Mar 57.00 —2.87
May 56.77 —2.86
Jul 56.54 —2.85
Aug 56.15 —2.77
Sep 55.59 —2.77
Oct 55.50 55.50 55.24 55.24 —2.72
Dec 56.50 56.50 55.18 55.18 —2.65
Jul 56.50 56.50 55.20 55.20 —2.63
Oct 56.25 56.25 55.25 55.26 —2.51
Dec 56.25 56.25 55.04 55.04 —2.52
Est. sales 157,983. Wed.’s sales 89,987
Wed.’s open int 394,321, up 3,525
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 460.00 462.40 451.20 452.00 —6.90
Oct 421.50 429.00 419.40 422.60 +1.90
Dec 415.40 422.60 412.20 415.30 +.20
Jan 410.10 417.00 407.40 410.00 +.10
Mar 401.80 408.90 399.90 401.80 +.20
May 398.40 405.60 396.90 398.30 +.20
Jul 397.60 405.00 396.50 397.90 +.30
Aug 397.20 401.40 393.50 394.60 +.20
Sep 390.00 393.20 389.50 389.70
Oct 386.30 387.00 383.10 383.20
Dec 386.30 389.20 381.30 382.70
Jan 380.10 —.10
Mar 375.50 —.20
May 372.70 —.20
Jul 371.40 —.20
Aug 369.60 —.20
Sep 360.80 —.20
Oct 358.70 +.10
Dec 360.80 360.80 358.50 358.50
Jul 350.30
Oct 350.30
Dec 348.50
Est. sales 82,077. Wed.’s sales 87,055
Wed.’s open int 391,658, up 481

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

