AP Top Political News at 8:37 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

America’s secrets: Trump’s unprecedented disregard of norms

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences

How Archives went from ‘National Treasure’ to political prey

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

US OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast

