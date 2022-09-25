AP Top Political News at 6:19 a.m. EDT

CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri’s hideout ‘Fighting fit’: Trial to show Oath Keepers’ road to Jan. 6 GOP…

CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri’s hideout

‘Fighting fit’: Trial to show Oath Keepers’ road to Jan. 6

GOP quiet as Arizona Democrats condemn abortion ruling

Abortion is a matter of ‘freedom’ for Biden and Democrats

Biden administration launches environmental justice office

West works to deepen sanctions after Putin heightens threats

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion

Ohio Republican stays in campaign amid scrutiny of service

In Pennsylvania, Shapiro’s low-key style poses test for Dems

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.