AP Top Political News at 12:59 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Charles’ history with US presidents: He’s met 10 of past 14 Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago…

Charles’ history with US presidents: He’s met 10 of past 14 Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe Biden, Dems see both political, economic wins in rail deal Biden, S. African leader to discuss Ukraine, trade, climate Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election ‘Torment of hell’: Ukraine medic describes Russian torture US sends new military aid for Ukraine to boost momentum Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.